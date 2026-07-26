Longtime Shoppers Say This Stouffer's Frozen Pizza Has Changed Over The Years

The origins of French bread pizza may be debated, but one thing is for sure: Stouffer's has been making them for a long, long time. However, according to fans, today's French bread pizza is different from what it used to be. Customer reviews of the Extra Cheese French Bread Pizza posted to the company's website compare it to the product from decades ago, with multiple customers mentioning that Stouffer's seems to be using a new recipe. Apparently, it was a change for the worse. "The cheese French bread pizza used to be my favorite lunch item. After months of not being able to find them in the store, they reappeared. I purchased 12 boxes. I hate to say this, but they are terrible. The crust is totally different, the flavor is totally different and they are nothing like the pizzas I loved," laments one commenter. Another agreed, saying, "I've been eating Stouffers French Bread pizza for as long as I remember. [Forty] years at this point maybe? [...] the last time was probably over a year ago. I just bought and cooked a box and I am so disappointed that the recipe has changed."

Reviews mention unflattering features like soggy bread, an unrecognizable flavor, and a different, non-crispy texture in the cheese. Foodies in a Reddit thread also mention an unpleasant "tomato paste-y" quality to the sauce that wasn't there before. According to other frustrated reviewers, it's the same story with Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza: "Different and smaller product. Was always consistent for over 20 plus years. Why change a good thing?"