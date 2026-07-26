Longtime Shoppers Say This Stouffer's Frozen Pizza Has Changed Over The Years
The origins of French bread pizza may be debated, but one thing is for sure: Stouffer's has been making them for a long, long time. However, according to fans, today's French bread pizza is different from what it used to be. Customer reviews of the Extra Cheese French Bread Pizza posted to the company's website compare it to the product from decades ago, with multiple customers mentioning that Stouffer's seems to be using a new recipe. Apparently, it was a change for the worse. "The cheese French bread pizza used to be my favorite lunch item. After months of not being able to find them in the store, they reappeared. I purchased 12 boxes. I hate to say this, but they are terrible. The crust is totally different, the flavor is totally different and they are nothing like the pizzas I loved," laments one commenter. Another agreed, saying, "I've been eating Stouffers French Bread pizza for as long as I remember. [Forty] years at this point maybe? [...] the last time was probably over a year ago. I just bought and cooked a box and I am so disappointed that the recipe has changed."
Reviews mention unflattering features like soggy bread, an unrecognizable flavor, and a different, non-crispy texture in the cheese. Foodies in a Reddit thread also mention an unpleasant "tomato paste-y" quality to the sauce that wasn't there before. According to other frustrated reviewers, it's the same story with Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza: "Different and smaller product. Was always consistent for over 20 plus years. Why change a good thing?"
Stouffer's French bread pizza tastes better in fans' memories than in the freezer aisle today
This isn't to say that Stouffer's is making a bad product, but that diehard fans remember a time when (perhaps) that product used to be better. After all, in Tasting Table's ranking of 8 frozen French bread pizza brands, Stouffer's took first place. Plus, two Food Network stars name Stouffer's French bread pizzas as a go-to nostalgic comfort food. It's also worth pointing out that how, when, or even if Stouffer's definitively changed its recipe remains fairly unclear. So, what is so good, special, and different about the "old" Stouffer's fans seem to remember?
Stouffer's debuted its French bread pizza during the 1970s, riding the cultural trend of French-American culinary popularity à la Julia Child's PBS show "The French Chef" and the rise of convenience-based frozen foods. Stouffer's is originally an Ohio-based company, and a nostalgic 2023 write-up in Cleveland magazine lauds the brand's French bread pizzas as a fixture of Midwestern childhoods and "a CLE '80s pop culture fever dream." Ultimately, an emotional component may be affecting modern consumer bias, with those frozen beauties of yore placed on a pedestal of rose-colored sentimentality. Meanwhile, the recipe may have changed over time, too. In a 2024 Facebook post, one epicure shares fond memories of eating Stouffer's French bread pizzas on a regular basis during college, but upon a revisit, was disappointed to find the modern iteration flavorless and bland. "It might have been better 40, 50 years ago. Who knows?" they write. "But now, it isn't [...] You can't go home again."