Wagyu Has A Lesser-Known Cousin, But Don't Expect A Cheaper Price

Wagyu beef has become highly desired by steak connoisseurs across the country, and while you can find some interesting alternatives, they aren't likely to be cheaper. Japanese-bred cattle are famed for their amazing marbling, giving it a buttery texture and rich flavor. The increasing global demand has led to a surge in exports, with a 17% increase in 2025 alone. It has also led to a search for similar beef sources, such as Wagyu beef grown outside of Japan, like American Wagyu. One of the most interesting examples is Korean Hanwoo beef, a beef that might be considered a distant cousin of Wagyu.

While it's hard not to compare the two East Asian luxury beef varieties, just calling Hanwoo "Korean Wagyu" does it a disservice. The history of Hanwoo beef is longer than that of Wagyu, dating back thousands of years. For centuries, Hanwoo cattle were used as a working animal. Improvements in breeding methods and livestock management over the last century gradually turned Hanwoo from a workhorse to a prized source of beef on the Korean peninsula.

Today Hanwoo is famous for its rich marbling and tenderness, much like Wagyu, although there are real differences between the two. Given Korea's small size, Hanwoo beef production is quite small compared to other major cattle breeds, making it very rare and hard to find outside of the area. So if you were hoping it was a cheaper alternative for Wagyu, you're out of luck.