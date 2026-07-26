Customers Are Sleeping On The Cherry Ice Cream Brand That Nearly Won Our Taste Test

While a classic vanilla ice cream is a staple for dessert pairings, you can make a bowl of ice cream the main event with a unique flavor like cherry, with its fruity, summery decadence. We sampled and ranked 9 store bought cherry ice creams according to flavor, texture, and color. And you'll be surprised to know that one of our favorite cherry ice creams of the tasting test is lactose-free.

Coming in a close second behind Tillamook Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream, Lactaid's Lactose-Free Cherry Fudge Chip can easily contend with any dairy ice cream we put it up against. Lactose-free ice cream is, in fact, made with real dairy milk that has had the lactose removed. So, the consistency and dairy richness of the base was as creamy and delicious as you'd expect ice cream to be, with no iciness or watered-down texture or flavor. Not only did the cherry flavor shine through the creaminess of the ice cream, but we also got an extra burst of cherry from the jammy cherry ribbons that ran throughout each scoop. The chocolate fudge chunks were an added indulgence that didn't take away from the intense cherry flavor. The fudge chips were a bittersweet complement to the sweet, fruity cherry and provided a slightly crunchy element to contrast the creamy ice cream and jammy cherry swirls. Whether you're lactose intolerant or not, this cherry ice cream is worthy of a place in your freezer.