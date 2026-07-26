Customers Swear This Trader Joe's Frozen Mexican Dish Is Almost Better Than Takeout

Many international cuisines are represented in the freezer aisles at Trader Joe's, including Mexican fare. There are even some frozen Mexican foods that customers swear TJ's does better than your local takeout joint — but there's one that they really rave about. So the next time you need a delicious, cheap, and Mexican-inspired meal, grab a box of its frozen Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas.

Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas have endless positive reviews on Reddit, with customers saying they like to serve them with toppings like homemade pico de gallo (you are eating a frozen meal, after all). Then there are other Reddit threads where customers claim these are "the best frozen enchiladas" and they are "perfectly tangy."

Passionate food reviews often ensue on Reddit, but these frozen enchiladas have also garnered fans on other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. And to convince you further, one of our writers gave the number one spot to Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas in our ranking of store-bought frozen enchiladas, partly for the juicy chicken and flavor of the sauce.