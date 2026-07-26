Customers Swear This Trader Joe's Frozen Mexican Dish Is Almost Better Than Takeout
Many international cuisines are represented in the freezer aisles at Trader Joe's, including Mexican fare. There are even some frozen Mexican foods that customers swear TJ's does better than your local takeout joint — but there's one that they really rave about. So the next time you need a delicious, cheap, and Mexican-inspired meal, grab a box of its frozen Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas.
Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas have endless positive reviews on Reddit, with customers saying they like to serve them with toppings like homemade pico de gallo (you are eating a frozen meal, after all). Then there are other Reddit threads where customers claim these are "the best frozen enchiladas" and they are "perfectly tangy."
Passionate food reviews often ensue on Reddit, but these frozen enchiladas have also garnered fans on other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. And to convince you further, one of our writers gave the number one spot to Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas in our ranking of store-bought frozen enchiladas, partly for the juicy chicken and flavor of the sauce.
Pricing, ingredients, and more reviews on Trader Joe's frozen Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas
You can score a two-pack of Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas for $4.99, which is most likely cheaper than your nearest takeout option. Expect corn tortillas stuffed with shredded dark-meat chicken. The salsa verde that customers enjoy consists of ingredients like tomatillos, poblano peppers, and jalapeños, just like a traditional version of the Mexican sauce. These fan-favorite enchiladas are topped off with mozzarella cheese and diced peppers.
It's an easy meal to get on the table because you can easily cook them in the oven or microwave for an effortless lunch or dinner. But you could always serve them with our crave-worthy guacamole or Mexican rice for a complete meal.
Now, taste is always subjective, so it's only fair that we share some insight from customers who weren't fans — and why. One customer in the aforementioned Reddit post says the enchiladas have an "overwhelming citrus flavor" while another claims they "disintegrated" when removing them from the pan. Other customer reviews suggest cooking the frozen Mexican meal in the oven instead of the microwave for the best results. Trader Joe's is rumored to have different regional suppliers and products, with some being manufactured by big-box brands, so it might be best for you to try them yourself — and hopefully enjoy.