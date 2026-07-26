The Worst Wendy's Chicken Item Is One You're Probably Ordering Often
Wendy's has consistently cranked out some of fast food's most iconic handhelds and desserts. Famous for square patties and chocolate Frosties that everyone knows pairs perfectly with crispy, salty french fries, Wendy's also has multiple chicken items. Some are worth ordering, while others aren't. We sampled 15 Wendy's chicken items, ranking them according to taste, texture, and overall quality. Surprisingly and disappointingly, the worst Wendy's chicken item is the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, an item that most of us would order often.
A chicken sandwich is as much a benchmark of fast food burger chains as the burgers are nowadays. And while Wendy's has numerous chicken sandwiches, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich is one of the simplest on the menu, letting the chicken patty do the heavy lifting without any bells and whistles. Unfortunately, the chicken couldn't pull its weight. To begin, the breading around the chicken patty wasn't crispy at all. Perhaps it was soggy from sitting in the wrapper for too long, but it certainly didn't live up to its name. But the biggest offense was with the chicken's flavor, or lack thereof. Not only was the breading flavorless, but the chicken also lacked the savoriness we were looking for. To add insult to injury, this sandwich was tiny; you could finish it with four big bites. So not only would you be dissatisfied with the flavor and texture of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, but you'd also be left hungry.
More negative customer reviews for Wendy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A TikTok review of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich said that "it's basically completely flavorless, nothing about it stands out." However, more complaints lie with the chicken's texture, which many Redditors found off-putting. According to one user, "The chicken patty is made of rubbery, stringy dense meat and the sandwich is smaller in size." Indeed, another Reddit thread said that the patties have become ultra thin, which perhaps contributes to their undesirable texture. Customers described the chicken patty as a "hockey puck" that has a styrofoam-like texture, with one person stating that the meat is "rubbery dry and the breading is tasteless."
In our review of Wendy's chicken sandwiches, the spicy chicken sandwich came in last place. However, Wendy's has recently revamped the spicy chicken sandwich, and it's no longer the worst on the menu. It moved up in our ranking of chicken items to 6th out of the 15 we sampled because it had more toppings and more flavor due to the spicy breading. Wendy's might want to revamp the Crispy Chicken Sandwich using a similar approach by adding some seasoning to the batter. A thicker piece of chicken would also help to ensure a juicy and tender texture instead of a stringy, rubbery hunk of meat. If you're looking for the best possible chicken sandwich at Wendy's, the Asiago Chicken Club snagged the number two spot in our ranking.