The Worst Wendy's Chicken Item Is One You're Probably Ordering Often

Wendy's has consistently cranked out some of fast food's most iconic handhelds and desserts. Famous for square patties and chocolate Frosties that everyone knows pairs perfectly with crispy, salty french fries, Wendy's also has multiple chicken items. Some are worth ordering, while others aren't. We sampled 15 Wendy's chicken items, ranking them according to taste, texture, and overall quality. Surprisingly and disappointingly, the worst Wendy's chicken item is the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, an item that most of us would order often.

A chicken sandwich is as much a benchmark of fast food burger chains as the burgers are nowadays. And while Wendy's has numerous chicken sandwiches, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich is one of the simplest on the menu, letting the chicken patty do the heavy lifting without any bells and whistles. Unfortunately, the chicken couldn't pull its weight. To begin, the breading around the chicken patty wasn't crispy at all. Perhaps it was soggy from sitting in the wrapper for too long, but it certainly didn't live up to its name. But the biggest offense was with the chicken's flavor, or lack thereof. Not only was the breading flavorless, but the chicken also lacked the savoriness we were looking for. To add insult to injury, this sandwich was tiny; you could finish it with four big bites. So not only would you be dissatisfied with the flavor and texture of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, but you'd also be left hungry.