The Simple, Sweet Trick That Gives French Toast The Best Crust Every Time

French toast that's pillowy-soft from the inside out is a beautiful thing, but sometimes you might wish for a crispier crust to contrast with the tender interior. You could ease up on the butter and syrup to prevent sogginess, but what if your French toast stayed delightfully crunchy even when piled with toppings? This dream can become a reality with the help of a little sugar sprinkled on the bread.

To give your French toast a crisp, caramelized outside with a sweet crunch, dip your bread in the dairy and egg mixture as usual, then fry it on one side for two minutes or so. Sprinkle each slice with about ½ tablespoon sugar before flipping it and letting it brown. Optionally, sprinkle more sugar on the side that's already been cooked, flip the slices over again, and let them sit for another minute. The sugar will caramelize and harden in the hot pan, producing a crackly, sweet, golden-brown crust that's reminiscent of crème brûlée. This tip for the absolute best French toast adds a kick of textural contrast and rich flavor for craveworthy results.

This simple step can be added to any of your favorite French toast recipes with ease, though you'll want to make sure to cook it over medium heat. Cooking French toast this way keeps it crisp outside and soft inside, but most importantly, it'll prevent the extra sugar coating from burning. If your toast still browns too quickly over medium, try reducing the heat to low.