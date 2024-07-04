Vanilla Sugar Is The 2-Ingredient Kitchen Staple With More Uses Than You Think

If you've ever followed a recipe that calls for whole vanilla beans, you've certainly seen the advice to bury the used vanilla pod in a container of sugar to use later. The very best vanilla beans are so fragrant they can continue to add subtle flavor even after they've been used, and since they don't come cheap, getting maximum use from them is the way to go. Plain white sugar makes a perfectly good ingredient for crafting vanilla sugar, but if you want to go all out, you can also try scenting a jar of rich demerara or raw sugar (or even a sugar substitute).

There's no formula for making vanilla sugar, you can add as many spent beans as you want to your container depending on how strong you'd like the vanilla flavor to be. A good starting point is a cup of sugar for each used bean. The more pods you add, the stronger the vanilla flavor will be. You'll find it takes a few weeks for your sugar to take on a full vanilla flavor. Although you can keep adding sugar to make up for what's used, that will dilute the strength of the vanilla essence if you don't add more beans.