Cook French Toast This Way To Keep It Crisp Outside And Soft Inside

French toast is one of the most comforting and indulgent breakfast options out there. Whether you enjoy yours loaded with dessert-like toppings or you prefer a more straightforward plate, there are a few non-negotiables when it comes to French toast. First off, you need good bread. Secondly, there must be an ample amount of maple syrup. And perhaps most importantly, the texture needs to be just right: Light and fluffy on the inside and perfectly crisp on the outside, with just the right amount of caramelization along the crusts. To achieve this, you need to make sure you're cooking your French toast on the correct heat.

Because you soak the bread for French toast in a custard mixture containing egg and sugar, the exteriors can set very quickly. If you set your pan over a heat that's too high, the outside of the bread will cook faster than the inside, leading to a burned exterior and a soggy, undercooked interior. Likewise, if the heat isn't cranked up enough, the Maillard reaction will fail to occur, and you won't get any caramelization at all. The sweet spot is to use a medium heat and cook the toast for about three minutes per side. It's ready once a golden color is achieved. If you think it's browning too quickly, turn the heat down.