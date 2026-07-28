It Was Everywhere In The '60s, Now It's Rare Dishware On Thrift Store Shelves

You likely know vintage Pyrex is in demand these days, but have you heard of Cathrineholm enamel dishware? No, it's not an obscure designer's name, but rather the name of an enamelware factory in the Land of the Midnight Sun. These Norwegian-made bowls and plates were staples in stylish kitchens in the 1960s, but these days, they're far more likely to be sold in antique stores rather than displayed in a groovy kitchen.

The Lotus line was designed in the early 1960s by Norwegian designer Arne Clausen, an award-winning and multi-talented artist who worked as an in-house decorator for the company. Funnily enough, his boss, renowned designer Grete Prytz Kittelsen, hated the print. Nevertheless, even without her approval, it was produced by the Cathrineholm factory in Halden, Norway.

The dishware's clean lines, primary colors, and minimalist motif soon became a fixture of the Scandinavian modernism movement. The simple lotus leaf design encircling the enamel surface became an icon of mid-century design, appearing on mixing bowls, fondue pots, kettles, and other kitchenware. After Cathrineholm closed in the early 1970s, production ceased, making original pieces instantly collectible. The pieces were produced in vintage shades like avocado green, turquoise, burnt orange, and cobalt blue. It was the perfect color scheme for the optimistic, modern style of the 1960s, when retro kitchen designs ruled. The bowls were durable yet surprisingly lightweight, considering they were enamel-coated steel cookware.