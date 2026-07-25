Long John Silver's Best Meal On The Menu Isn't The Fried Cod

Long John Silver's may not have ranked as our favorite seafood chain, but that doesn't mean that you can't find delicious meals to fulfill your seafood cravings. Plus, at a bargain price, you can fill up on your favorite fish and shellfish no matter how tight your budget. We tried numerous Long John Silver meals, each featuring a main protein with two sides. We ranked each meal according to overall flavor, seafood quality, and cohesion of each dish.

While the fish and chips-adjacent fried cod meal was delicious, it came in second to Long John Silver's coconut shrimp meal, which comes with multiple deep-fried shrimp coated in coconut-studded breading, two hush puppies, and two sides of your choice. While the fried cod had a crispy batter and flaky interior, the shrimp outperformed the cod on both the textural and flavor fronts. The breading was crispy, crumbly, and bursting with tropical flavors. Where the cod was mild with a salty, oily punch from the batter, the coconut shrimp hit us with a nice balance of sweet nuttiness that you'd expect from coconut, which paired nicely with the umami-rich, briney shrimp. The shrimp were fried and cooked through perfectly, providing a bouncy chew.

You can take the flavor to even more complex heights by dipping the shrimp in cocktail sauce for a tangy, slightly spicy complement to the sweet, salty, and savory shrimp. Plus, since the meal comes with two hush puppies, it's as if you get three sides instead of two.