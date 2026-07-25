How Much Would You Pay For Marilyn Monroe's 1954 Stuffing Recipe? Here's What It Sold For At Auction

The world's fascination with actor Marilyn Monroe remains decades after her tragic death at age 36, with her memory holding glamor-icon status like no other. That's why it's hard to imagine the film star in a kitchen at all, much less scribbling down a personal recipe for stuffing. But, as fate would have it, there's physical proof that Marilyn Monroe did just that — and more than 60 years after her passing, somebody paid $16,000 for that home-kitchen remnant of her life.

On June 4, 1926, Julien's Auctions rolled out a collection dubbed "100 Years of Marilyn," which offered 186 of Monroe's personal items to the highest bidder. And those bids were indeed high, including the handwritten stuffing recipe. The pre-auction estimate was $2,000 to $3,000, making the final bid far exceed expectations. Written in pencil, the recipe sprawls across both sides of a simple sheet of memo paper bearing a headline of "City Title Insurance Company" and a Sutter Street address, likely associated with the city of San Francisco.

Monroe provides ingredients and directions for making stuffing to accompany a "chicken or turkey / ...or phesant [sic]," though it appears, by the many side-scribbles and notations, that the recipe was intended solely for her own personal use. As noted in Tasting Table's look at the unique stuffing Marilyn Monroe loved to cook, the recipe approach was unique and complex, involving sourdough bread, ground beef, turkey liver, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, three types of nuts, Parmesan cheese, aromatics, and seasonings. Peculiarities include things like shredding sourdough bread and soaking it in water, plus a "no garlic" notation in the upper left corner. The recipe likely dates to 1954, per auction notes, which would have coincided with her brief marriage to Joe DiMaggio — who reportedly disliked garlic.