Unique Toppings To Try On Oysters, According To An Oyster Farmer

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If you like oysters, you probably have a preferred way of eating them. Maybe you just add a squeeze of lemon and call it a day, or maybe you like to get a little fancy with your favorite chili crisp (which our taster tried and ranked). No matter what your go-to raw oyster topping is, it's a good idea to switch it up every once in a while. Who knows? Your new favorite topping might be just around the corner.

In an ongoing quest to maximize every oyster-eating experience, we headed to Alaska to talk with those who know the biz best: the farmers themselves. We could write a book about the ins and outs of Alaskan oyster farming (for example, did you know that no oysters are native to Alaska?), but at the end of the day, enjoying them is our chief concern. Meta Mesdag of the Salty Lady Seafood Company was full of advice on unique ways to enjoy oysters, so we compiled her favorites below for you to try during your next oyster fest.