Unique Toppings To Try On Oysters, According To An Oyster Farmer
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If you like oysters, you probably have a preferred way of eating them. Maybe you just add a squeeze of lemon and call it a day, or maybe you like to get a little fancy with your favorite chili crisp (which our taster tried and ranked). No matter what your go-to raw oyster topping is, it's a good idea to switch it up every once in a while. Who knows? Your new favorite topping might be just around the corner.
In an ongoing quest to maximize every oyster-eating experience, we headed to Alaska to talk with those who know the biz best: the farmers themselves. We could write a book about the ins and outs of Alaskan oyster farming (for example, did you know that no oysters are native to Alaska?), but at the end of the day, enjoying them is our chief concern. Meta Mesdag of the Salty Lady Seafood Company was full of advice on unique ways to enjoy oysters, so we compiled her favorites below for you to try during your next oyster fest.
Salmon roe, lemon juice, and dill
As a photographer, Meta Mesdag is always keenly aware of the aesthetic presentation of her oysters. In this regard, salmon roe is an invaluable accompaniment. The bright orange pearls pop — quite literally — against the neutral background of the oyster in its shell, and the complementary textures of the two are simply delightful.
Of course, the flavor profiles of salmon roe and oysters are not dissimilar — each has that "fresh from the sea" taste that enthusiasts lust after. You'll probably want to add some fresh complexity to your half shells, and in that regard, Mesdag recommends lemon juice and dill. Lemon juice balances the brine with some welcome acidity, while dill brings a subtle, bright, earthy component to the table. The result? Oysters that you (and your guests) won't soon forget.
Jalapeño cheddar dip
If you've been operating under the illusion that your favorite jalapeño cheddar dip is best reserved for tortilla chips, we're here to shake things up a bit. Meta Mesdag suggests that the creamy, spicy bar food actually makes for the ideal oyster topping. We couldn't agree more.
Mesdag prefers the jalapeño cheddar dip from Juneau company Jerry's Meats and Seafood, but you don't need to head to Alaska to take advantage of this oyster topping tip. She recommends tipping the liquor out of the oyster, spooning some dip on top, and tossing the half-shells under the broiler. She describes the result as "cheesy, buttery, [and] delicious," and of course, that little hint of spice only brings more welcome nuance to the flavor profile. If you've ever felt like oysters needed a bar-food makeover for game time, add this prep method to your roster.
Broiled breadcrumb topping
Let's bring some more textural upheaval into the oyster sphere! If you (or your friends) have ever complained about oysters being too slimy, you may find some particular fondness for this topping tip, which turns them into a crispy, crunchy marvel worthy of a spot on any picky eater's table.
You can really play with this concept — obviously, with "broiled breadcrumbs" being the only missive, you can add other ingredients as you'd like. If you'd like some guidance, Meta Mesdag has a little combo suggestion for you: combine softened butter, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic, paprika, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and chopped parsley. Top your oyster on the half shell and broil (or air fry) it just until the cheese melts. It's a pretty easy, no-fuss way to make your oysters seem particularly fancy; if you want some more visual interest, add a couple of chopped fresh parsley leaves on top after broiling.
Hot sauce and lemon juice
When you want a no-fuss oyster topping that still brings some visual interest and plenty of flavor to the table, you can't go wrong with some hot sauce and lemon juice. If you're hosting guests and want to go the extra mile, set up a little hot sauce bar so your guests can choose which sauce to have with their oysters.
On the other hand, if you want a specific hot sauce recommendation, Meta Mesdag suggests going with Barnacle Bullwhip hot sauce. Because the hot sauce incorporates Alaskan kelp into its formula, it has a certain salty, umami fullness that complements the briny oysters particularly well. "You can literally just throw it on there, and it's such a perfect flavor balance," she says. The spicy, tangy, briny combo is pretty much guaranteed to hit every spot in your mouth. Even though it's a simple topping to put together, it still delivers a ton of flavor.
Mignonette, dill, lemon juice, and tiger sauce
You'll see this last topping recommendation in the photo above — it's how Meta Mesdag prepared the oysters we enjoyed together when we visited her in Alaska. One glance at these can help any consumer realize how important the visual presentation of oysters is. The gorgeous pink and green color combo made the half shells downright irresistible.
To make the above, Mesdag used a homemade mignonette, lemon juice, a dash of tiger sauce, and sprigs of dill. This is Mesdag's top recommendation for oysters with visual appeal. "Adding a little color and texture, I think, is a nice way to complement the already beautiful [product]," she told us. And, aside from the (obviously stunning) visual appeal, we can attest that the final product tastes absolutely outstanding — it's equal parts salty, tangy, hot, and fresh, and is now one of our new favorite ways to enjoy oysters.
Try it solo
Pretty much every guide to eating oysters has topping recommendations, but Meta Mesdag wanted to leave us with one seriously undervalued tip for enjoying oysters: Eat them plain. This is crucial if you really want to get to know the flavor of the oyster you're enjoying; she says that eating them plain "really [lets] the merroir shine," and "is the best way to enjoy the unique flavor of the oyster."
We'd even say that this is the best way for beginners to step a foot into the world of oyster-eating. Sure, you can dress up oysters all you want, but the star of the show should still be the oyster itself, and knowing how to garnish it requires familiarity with its unique flavor profile. So, don't go all-in on the toppings before getting acquainted with the oyster itself; it'll lead to a much more meaningful experience as you chow down.