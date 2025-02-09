How To Air Fry Oysters On The Half Shell For Maximum Flavor

Craving oysters this week? We recommend air frying them on the half shell. For maximum flavor, be sure to marinate the oysters first. Chef Russell Kook of The Bellevue Chicago recommends adding heat and acidity. He told us, "For crispy and flavorful oysters, marinate them in buttermilk and a dash of Tabasco for a subtle kick. Then coat them in Parmesan bread crumbs and air fry until golden brown. The combination of creamy, spicy, and crispy makes for a delicious preparation that's perfect as an appetizer or snack."

If you want to marinate seafood like a chef, heed Kook's advice. The acidity in the buttermilk will help tenderize the oyster meat. Buttermilk's tanginess will also balance out oysters' briny flavors. There's a reason why vinegar and a squirt of lemon juice go so well over raw oysters. The addition of Tabasco will provide more acidity and a pleasant kick of heat, plus a subtle fruitiness. Finally, the bread crumbs lock in the moisture, preventing the oysters from drying out in your air fryer; and parmesan, with its natural glutamates, adds a dash of umami.

However, marinating oysters and prepping them for air frying is only a part of the cooking process. You will need to know how long to air fry the oysters for and at what temperature. Luckily, we also have the answers for you so you don't overcook your dish, which is one of the common mistakes almost everyone makes with oysters.

