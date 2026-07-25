9 Discontinued Red Robin Burgers Customers Miss Eating
There is no shortage of burger options on the American fast food scene, but one restaurant that knows a thing or two about crafting the perfect stack is Red Robin. This casual dining chain has been serving up hearty, Gourmet-style burgers for over 50 years, and the current menu also includes an array of sides, pizzas, salads, and desserts. There's certainly plenty to choose from at Red Robin, but for some longtime customers, the most memorable picks are burgers from years past that have since disappeared from the menu.
Like many restaurant chains, Red Robin has frequently refreshed its offerings throughout the decades. Some burgers have popped up temporarily as part of seasonal promotions, while others have run their course on the main menu before being axed or replaced, much to the dismay of devoted diners. There have been countless inventive, flavor-packed creations that didn't stand the test of time, despite once receiving rave reviews from customers. And many of these comforting stacks are still remembered fondly by their former fans. Here are nine discontinued Red Robin burgers that remain sorely missed and arguably deserve another moment in the spotlight.
A.1. Peppercorn burger
Red Robin's A.1. Peppercorn burger was a delightfully meaty, flavor-packed creation. This generously filled stack featured a juicy beef patty with crispy bacon, pepper Jack cheese, A.1. peppercorn spread, tomatoes, and crispy onion straws, all sandwiched inside a golden onion bun. It was prized for its deeply savory, smoky flavor and satisfying richness. There was plenty of textural contrast, and a subtle hint of heat from the peppercorn spread too, with the resulting burger being ultra hearty, yet beautifully balanced.
Sadly, this burger was discontinued sometime around the year 2020, but customers are still craving that bold, steakhouse-inspired flavor. On Reddit, the former menu item is frequently mentioned in discussions about the restaurant chain. "My husband is still bitter about the removal of the A1 peppercorn burger from years back," wrote one user, with plenty of others commenting in agreement. "Me too!!! That was the only reason I went there," added one fan, while another called the A.1. Peppercorn "the best burger they had."
If you're after a replacement for this meaty delight, the closest match on the current Red Robin menu is probably the A.1. Steakhouse. This boasts a slightly more aromatic flavor profile, thanks to garlic aioli and sautéed garlic mushrooms. While it's missing those warming peppercorn notes, it does feature bacon and A.1. sauce for a notable hit of umami-richness.
Ramen burger
The ramen burger concept is not unique to Red Robin, but the chain's take on this innovative fusion dish was another popular menu item during its short stint on the menu. This burger swapped the usual bread bun for compact rounds of chewy-crisp fried noodles for an Asian-inspired twist. The beef patty within was enhanced with a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce, an aromatic Chiu Chow aioli, and a medley of cabbage, carrot, and onion. Fried jalapeño coins brought a welcome dose of heat, while basil further boosted the freshness, and the final stack was bursting with color and crunch.
This burger may have only featured on the menu for a short time (between April and June 2016), but it proved to be a hit amongst customers at the time. Taste testers praised the pleasant sweetness of the teriyaki sauce, and dubbed the jalapeño coins a real standout. One Redditor called the burger "surprising really awesome!", and other reviewers note the satisfying crunch of the "bun". However, the ramen burger was certainly rather messy to eat, with the noodle bun proving a little less robust than its usual bread-based counterpart.
If you're intrigued, why not have a go at recreating this Red Robin favorite at home? Crafting the crispy bun is a simple case of tossing boiled ramen noodles with beaten egg, and pan-frying everything in ring-shaped molds until crisp. Then, you can load the noodle layers with whichever fillings take your fancy.
Burnin' Love burger
Another much-missed Red Robin menu item is the Burnin' Love burger, which saw a soft kaiser roll loaded with a succulent beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeño coins, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle aioli. It also came with a whole, grilled jalapeño on the side, for an even punchier finish. This burger was a go-to for spice lovers, and it offered a wonderfully fresh flavor profile that set it apart from other spicy stacks on the market.
The Burnin' Love burger was first launched as a limited-time, seasonal offering in 2009, but it's unclear exactly when it became a permanent fixture on the menu. It had an impressive run before later being axed, and this discontinuation certainly didn't go unnoticed by devoted diners. "This is my FAVORITE BURGER OF ALL TIME," wrote one fan in a 2023 Reddit post, adding, "I really miss it, it's been my fav since I was a little kid." Petitions to bring the burger back were also launched, and eventually Red Robin responded, with the Burnin' Love making a return in summer 2023.
By 2025, the burger had been discontinued once again, and despite another round of customer backlash, Red Robin is yet to hint at another relaunch. However, there is a nifty ordering hack you can use to recreate those beloved bold flavors. Try customizing the chain's famous Scorpion burger by asking your server to remove the Scorpion sauce, onions, jalapeños, aioli, and pickles, then adding house-made salsa and chipotle aioli.
Prime Chophouse burger
Described by Red Robin as "distinguished and delicious", the Prime Chophouse burger was an indulgent, fully loaded stack with heaps of complex, savory flavor. Served in a toasted onion bun, this decadent creation layered the juicy beef with horseradish-sautéed mushrooms, steak sauce, Dijon sauce, Provolone cheese, and crispy onion straws. It had warmth, creaminess, and umami-richness in abundance.
First launched as a limited-time offering back in 2010, the Prime Chophouse was an instant hit, so much so that it was brought back once again the following year. It seems, however, that this burger has been discontinued for quite some time, and we couldn't find any evidence of it being available to order after 2015.
Many Red Robin regulars still remember the Prime Chophouse well, and reviews from this burger's time in the spotlight are overwhelmingly positive. "Every day of my life I miss their prime chop house burger," shared one Reddit user, while a former employee wrote, "I worked there for 6 years and the chophouse was my favorite!" Others have highlighted the distinct yet subtle kick of the horseradish mushrooms, which complemented the tang of the Dijon and aromatic notes of the onion bun especially well.
Black and Bleu burger
We're big fans of adding blue cheese to burgers, and Red Robin's Black and Bleu was a mouth-watering example of that irresistibly tangy, savory combo. The "black" referred to blackened portobello mushrooms, while the "bleu" was, of course, a nod to the creamy cheese crumbles. These elements came together in a toasted brioche bun with caramelized onions, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, and a luscious cheese sauce, and the result was nothing short of mouth-watering.
It first hit the menu over a decade ago, but the Black and Bleu burger is no longer offered at Red Robin restaurants. Those who were lucky enough to sample its distinctive combination of fillings were consistently impressed, with reviews mentioning the meatiness of the mushrooms and satisfying creaminess of the cheese elements.
The good news is that the chain does have another blue-cheese-spiked option in its current burger lineup — the Bacon 'N' Bleu. While this doesn't come with blackened mushrooms, smoky bacon amps up the umami depth instead, with the richness of the meat and Monterey Jack cheese balanced perfectly by sweet, jammy caramelized onions. Paired with a side of Red Robin's famous bottomless fries, it makes a worthwhile alternative for anyone still missing the original Black and Bleu.
Fiery Ghost Style Tavern Double
In 2012, Red Robin became the first national chain to feature the ghost pepper (one of the fieriest pepper varieties) in one of its burgers. By opting for the "Fiery Ghost Style", you could upgrade the chain's popular Tavern Double burger with the addition of ghost pepper sauce, plus both fresh and fried jalapeño peppers. It was a fun and flavor-packed way to turn up the heat, while preserving the traditional hearty base of succulent beef patties and gooey pepper Jack cheese.
This spicy add-on isn't an option for Red Robin customers anymore, but it was well-loved during its time on the menu. The golden, breaded jalapeño slices were well-seasoned and gave the burger a satisfying crunch. While the ghost pepper sauce definitely added a noticeable kick, the heat wasn't too overwhelming.
If you fancy giving one of Red Robin's current menu items a spicy twist, it's still possible to customize your stack with extra fresh jalapeños and fried jalapeño coins. And, in the absence of the ghost pepper sauce, you could always opt for one of the chain's other punchy condiments on the side, like the Scorpion Sauce or Buzz Sauce.
Burger Parmigiana
Countless cheeseburgers have come and gone from the fast food scene over the decades, and some are missed more than others. Red Robin's Burger Parmigiana is a prime example of a stack that stood out above the rest. This nostalgic ex-menu item wasn't your average cheeseburger, and it truly put the cheese center stage, with a giant wheel of breaded and fried Provolone. This sat atop the burger patty along with a generous pouring of sweet, tangy marinara sauce, roasted peppers and onions, and lashings of Parmesan cheese. The burger was every bit as indulgent as you'd imagine, and fans still reminisce over its comforting, Italian-inspired flavor.
The Burger Parmigiana can be traced back to the early 2000s, and it's unfortunately been long gone from the menu. None of the chain's current offerings quite live up to the Parmigiana's gloriously cheesy, saucy profile, but there are a whole host of other cheese-forward picks to consider. For example, the Cheesy Bacon Fondue comes stuffed with American cheese and served with a velvety beer cheese bacon fondue on the side for dipping. You can also add extra American cheese to any burger on the menu, and there's usually the option to sub in other varieties like blue cheese, cheddar, Swiss cheese, or pepper Jack too.
Damn Great Burger
Over a decade ago, a fresh, Mediterranean-inspired burger was one of the Red Robin menu's biggest stars. Behold the Damn Great Burger (aka the D.G.B) — a lighter, fresher twist on the chain's other cheese-laden items. Inside the airy ciabatta bun was a classic black Angus beef patty, with tangy sundried tomatoes and a generous handful of peppery, citrus-dressed arugula, all enhanced with a swipe of creamy garlic aioli. There was no cheese in sight, but the richness of the salad dressing and aioli was enough to make every bite feel luxurious. Plus, diners could easily ask their server to add a slice of Swiss cheese if they wanted to take the indulgence up a notch.
We can't pinpoint the exact time of discontinuation, and admittedly there's nothing quite like this vibrant stack on the current Red Robin menu. However, we reckon this would be a fun one to recreate at home. In a Reddit thread, a former D.G.B fan suggested buying oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes and mixing up a homemade garlic aioli with mayonnaise, roasted garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. "Toss arugula in a 2:1 mixture of olive oil and lemon juice, and you have yourself the DGB," they added.
Smoke 'N' Pepper Burger
Released in November 2013, a smokier, spicier option took the classic bacon cheeseburger and gave it a peppery upgrade. In the Smoke 'N' Pepper Burger, two of the core burger toppings were elevated. The chain took a traditional approach with the beef patty, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, and melty cheddar, but the crispy bacon strips were enhanced with a warming black pepper coating. The signature Smoke 'N' Pepper Ketchup was another standout element, giving the burger an unmatched smoky depth and an extra dose of aromatic, tangy sweetness.
This burger received many glowing reviews from taste testers, and its removal from the menu upset plenty of loyal fans. In a post directed at Red Robin, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, "so disappointed that you removed the Smoke N Pepper burger from your menu. It was the only reason we kept coming back," to which the chain replied, "We've let our Menu Team know it is missed!" It seems that this burger is a fairly recent casualty of Red Robin's ongoing menu refreshes, with some customers shocked to find it missing in 2026. Luckily, Smoke & Pepper Ketchup is available to purchase as a side with current Red Robin burgers, so you can still recreate at least part of this burger's bold profile.
The Smoke 'N' Pepper's axing comes during a significant period of change for the chain, which has streamlined its menu while dealing with broader financial struggles, including plans to sell over 100 of its locations. However, the restructure appears to be going to plan, with the company reportedly already paying off millions of dollars worth of debt. So, maybe there's hope for the Smoke 'N' Pepper Burger and other fan-favorite creations to make a comeback someday.