9 Discontinued Red Robin Burgers Customers Miss Eating

There is no shortage of burger options on the American fast food scene, but one restaurant that knows a thing or two about crafting the perfect stack is Red Robin. This casual dining chain has been serving up hearty, Gourmet-style burgers for over 50 years, and the current menu also includes an array of sides, pizzas, salads, and desserts. There's certainly plenty to choose from at Red Robin, but for some longtime customers, the most memorable picks are burgers from years past that have since disappeared from the menu.

Like many restaurant chains, Red Robin has frequently refreshed its offerings throughout the decades. Some burgers have popped up temporarily as part of seasonal promotions, while others have run their course on the main menu before being axed or replaced, much to the dismay of devoted diners. There have been countless inventive, flavor-packed creations that didn't stand the test of time, despite once receiving rave reviews from customers. And many of these comforting stacks are still remembered fondly by their former fans. Here are nine discontinued Red Robin burgers that remain sorely missed and arguably deserve another moment in the spotlight.