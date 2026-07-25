11 Of The Best Aldi Foods To Grab If You Love Indian Food

There seems to be an X factor to the art of Indian cuisine that makes it difficult to perfectly recreate your favorite dishes at home. Along with traditions passed down through generations, Indian cuisine requires some specific ingredients to yield the most authentic and delicious results. Thankfully, conventional grocery chains have caught on to the growing demand for Indian cooking essentials, and it's easier than ever to find Indian staples. If you love Indian cuisine and want to enjoy it more at home, you can find grocery store Indian food items that rival your favorite takeout.

We scoured the aisles at Aldi to put together this list of the best finds for an Indian-inspired night in, and each recommendation earned a spot based on customer reviews and online forum declarations that they are worthy buys for Indian food lovers. Before we dive in, we must address the notable absence of rice on our list. Aldi has several varieties of conventional and instant rice that, on paper, would make a great addition to any Indian entree, but the consensus seems to be that several varieties of Aldi instant rice aren't worth buying, despite the cheap price tag. We couldn't find any rice product that garnered enough praise to qualify for our list. However, from tasty simmer sauces to fluffy naan and quick-and-easy frozen meals, there are several items worth grabbing from Aldi to enjoy a delicious Indian meal.

Disclaimer: Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.