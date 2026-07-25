11 Of The Best Aldi Foods To Grab If You Love Indian Food
There seems to be an X factor to the art of Indian cuisine that makes it difficult to perfectly recreate your favorite dishes at home. Along with traditions passed down through generations, Indian cuisine requires some specific ingredients to yield the most authentic and delicious results. Thankfully, conventional grocery chains have caught on to the growing demand for Indian cooking essentials, and it's easier than ever to find Indian staples. If you love Indian cuisine and want to enjoy it more at home, you can find grocery store Indian food items that rival your favorite takeout.
We scoured the aisles at Aldi to put together this list of the best finds for an Indian-inspired night in, and each recommendation earned a spot based on customer reviews and online forum declarations that they are worthy buys for Indian food lovers. Before we dive in, we must address the notable absence of rice on our list. Aldi has several varieties of conventional and instant rice that, on paper, would make a great addition to any Indian entree, but the consensus seems to be that several varieties of Aldi instant rice aren't worth buying, despite the cheap price tag. We couldn't find any rice product that garnered enough praise to qualify for our list. However, from tasty simmer sauces to fluffy naan and quick-and-easy frozen meals, there are several items worth grabbing from Aldi to enjoy a delicious Indian meal.
Disclaimer: Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala
This hearty 15-ounce frozen meal contains three servings of all-white meat chicken marinated in a creamy tikka curry sauce and can be paired with rice, naan, and/or vegetables. Fans say it's great for a quick dinner and is easy to customize, which you may want to do, as some say the sauce is too sweet. Sukhi's is not an Aldi private label and is not always stocked in the frozen cases. So when you see it, be sure to grab it for an easy Indian meal at home.
Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala is around $8.99 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Naan Bread
Of all the items on our list, the Specially Selected Naan Bread is easily the most beloved. Not only did we name it our top pick in our Aldi bread ranking, but its versatility makes it a go-to for any meal. You can choose from original and garlic varieties, and fans love both. Shoppers warn that the bread goes moldy quickly when left out (though many attribute this to its minimal preservatives), so it's best to keep it in the fridge or freezer.
Aldi's 4-count Specially Selected Naan Bread is around $5.49.
Burman's Butter Chicken Sauce
Every Aldi Indian Cuisine connoisseur has their personal favorite Burman's simmer sauce, but the Butter Chicken Sauce might be the most popular. Fans say it's a mild, standard Indian simmer sauce that's surprisingly tasty and works great on its own or can be doctored up to your taste. Reviewers recommend pouring it over your veggies and/or protein of choice in the crockpot so it can simmer all day, but you can also cook it up quickly on the stove.
Pick up a jar of Burman's Butter Chicken Sauce at Aldi for around $4.09.
Earth Grown Chickpea and Korma
Need a quick meal? How does a 90-second korma sound? Earth Grown Chickpea and Korma pouch is a vegetarian delight featuring chickpeas, green beans, and cauliflower smothered in a flavorful korma sauce. It's a single-serving pouch that fans say makes a great lunch; just add some rice, quinoa, or naan. One Reddit user warns these handy pouches quickly become a daily habit, saying, "I've been eating these and the packet rice all week. Very good stuff." Carnivores can add a protein like chicken or lamb.
You can find the Earth Grown Chickpea and Korma pouch for around $3.29.
Burman's Korma Sauce
If you prefer a more coconutty curry, try Burman's Korma Sauce. The combination of mild curry spices and creamed coconut yields a perfectly creamy, yellow simmer sauce that will liven up any meal. The Korma sauce is a go-to for some and a skip for others, so it'll depend on your curry preferences, but fans say it's nothing short of amazing.
Try Burman's Korma Sauce for around $4.09 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Mini Naan
Because it's so adored, Specially Selected Mini Naan deserved its own spot on our list alongside its full-size sister. These little naans are almost too cute to eat... until you have a bite, then they're too good to stop at just one. Also available in original or garlic flavors, they are perfectly sized for the toaster and just right for your Indian-inspired meal. They also pair well as an appetizer with hummus or tzatziki dip. Or, make adorable mini pizzas, grilled cheeses, mini gyros — the possibilities are endless.
Aldi's 8-count Specially Selected Mini Naan is around $5.25.
Earth Grown Butter Chickpeas and Veggies
Whether you're vegetarian or just need a quick, easy meal, Earth Grown Butter Chickpeas and Veggies is a winner. Even toddlers approve of this little pouch! It's a good thing, too, because this instant meal is chock-full of nutritional goodness, from the protein-packed chickpeas to the tender sweet potatoes and super-food spinach. Fans say it's the lazy dinner option and perfect for your emergency lunch stash for work that isn't just a filler meal, but surprisingly good in its own right.
Try Earth Grown's Butter Chickpeas and Veggies for around $3.29.
Burman's Tikka Masala Sauce
Last but certainly not least in the Burman simmer sauce lineup is the Tikka Masala Sauce. Fans say it's a staple buy for their routine Aldi runs, and one said it's their go-to for an "I don't want to cook but I have to cook meal." Another declared it as the best store-bought Tikka Masala sauce they've ever tried. Some say this sauce has a slight kick, and many report that it's a great base to create your own restaurant-worthy tikka.
Grab a jar of Burman's Tikka Masala Sauce at Aldi for around $4.09.
Stonemill Chicken Tikka Masala Seasoning
Level up your curry game with Stonemill's Chicken Tikka Masala Seasoning. Aldi Indian cuisine aficionados recommend searing proteins with this seasoning first before adding Burman's simmering sauces, especially if you find the sauces wanting. You can also sprinkle tikka masala seasoning on your veggies and roast them before adding to your curry, or serve them on the side. Another Aldi Indian seasoning pro tip: Aldi occasionally stocks a Specially Select Tikka Masala seasoning that shoppers rave over, so keep an eye out for those and snag one when you can.
Pick up Stonemill Chicken Tikka Masala Seasoning for around $3.65.
Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
A good, full-fat yogurt is a must for many Indian dishes, and Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is an Aldi favorite. Since the liquid whey is strained from Greek yogurt, it's not always the recommended addition to curry, but fans say this yogurt is so rich and creamy that it's worth trying, especially with its 5% milkfat content. Aldi fans say combining this yogurt with the store's tikka masala seasoning makes a simple — and delicious — marinade.
Grab a tub of Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt for around $3.85.
Journey To India Vegetable Samosas
It almost feels unfair to include Aldi's Vegetable Samosas because the chain only stocks them a few times a year, but now you know to keep an eye out for these little beauties and grab them when you can. Fans love how these samosas are chock-full of carrots, potatoes, and peas, and say they have just the right amount of spice. They crisp up well in the oven or air fryer, and the tamarind dipping sauce is also a hit.
When you see them, try the Journey To India Vegetable Samosas for around $3.99.