This Grocery Item Isn't Worth Buying On The Cheap, According To Reddit
When it comes to grocery shopping on a budget, you can find some good products on the cheap (take, for instance, store-brand sauces or snacks). However, according to Reddit, there's one grocery item category that isn't worth skimping on, even for an extra low price: Cheese. In an r/foodhacks Reddit thread on the topic, one user commented, "Cheese. Good cheese is a flavor bomb. Cheep cheese is plastic." Others agreed, piling in with comments regarding the difference between real, quality cheese and cheaper cheese products like Parmesan shakers or dust.
"Holy moly when I bought my first chunk, I was floored at how good it tastes. Never ever going back," another Reddit user wrote regarding real Parmesan. The reason cheese can be so expensive comes down to several factors, including craft, ingredients, and imported dairy. Though you can technically buy cheese on the cheap (looking at you, budget cheese slices and shreds), these can often include artificial preservatives and fillers contributing to worse taste.
Instead of highly processed, cheap cheese products, it's totally possible, and your best bet, to look for a quality intermediate cheese product. The good news is, there are a variety of store-brand cheeses that feature quality ingredients and fresh dairy taste, and they often come at an affordable price. You just have to know what to look for in the cheese department.
Tips for buying affordable, quality cheese
When looking for a mix of cheese affordability and quality, note that some shredded cheeses have coatings and starches to prevent sticking, which can impact flavor and texture. You can save money and ensure the freshest quality by purchasing a block of quality cheese and shredding it yourself. You can also look for relatively affordable cheeses that taste like a splurge, like Gruyere AOP), and break out the box grater.
When it comes to a charcuterie board to share with friends, cheese is the star of the show. So stock up on budget-friendly cheeses that bring the flavor, such as sharp cheddar, goat cheese, or gouda. Wedges of oven-baked brie and blocks of Tillamook Extra Sharp White Cheddar are flavor standouts. If you're feeding a crowd or large family, check out Costco or other bulk retailers to buy larger quantities of quality cheese for a portion of the price.
And of course, when you want to splurge on a fancy truffle cheese or award-winning blue cheese, you don't have to break the bank. When buying nice cheese on a budget, go with the "less is more" approach. Grocery store cheese departments often have smaller chunks of unique and varied cheeses available, which often come at a lower price per unit, perfect for sampling.