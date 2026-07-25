This Grocery Item Isn't Worth Buying On The Cheap, According To Reddit

When it comes to grocery shopping on a budget, you can find some good products on the cheap (take, for instance, store-brand sauces or snacks). However, according to Reddit, there's one grocery item category that isn't worth skimping on, even for an extra low price: Cheese. In an r/foodhacks Reddit thread on the topic, one user commented, "Cheese. Good cheese is a flavor bomb. Cheep cheese is plastic." Others agreed, piling in with comments regarding the difference between real, quality cheese and cheaper cheese products like Parmesan shakers or dust.

"Holy moly when I bought my first chunk, I was floored at how good it tastes. Never ever going back," another Reddit user wrote regarding real Parmesan. The reason cheese can be so expensive comes down to several factors, including craft, ingredients, and imported dairy. Though you can technically buy cheese on the cheap (looking at you, budget cheese slices and shreds), these can often include artificial preservatives and fillers contributing to worse taste.

Instead of highly processed, cheap cheese products, it's totally possible, and your best bet, to look for a quality intermediate cheese product. The good news is, there are a variety of store-brand cheeses that feature quality ingredients and fresh dairy taste, and they often come at an affordable price. You just have to know what to look for in the cheese department.