The Secret To Texas-Style Brisket Comes Down To This Simple Technique

You probably wouldn't be able to tell just from tasting it, but a Texas-style brisket's greatest secret is actually simplicity in seasoning. This cut of meat doesn't need to be smothered underneath a mountain of spice rub or drowned in rivers of marinades; all it really needs is kosher salt and freshly-cracked black pepper.

More than anything, your Texas-style brisket should highlight the flavor of the meat itself, which is enhanced by the grill's smokiness. Since salt and pepper do quite an adequate job at accentuating the brisket's natural taste, you risk masking the robust meaty flavor when you use other seasonings and spices.

Moreover, the salt acts as a dry brine, drawing out the brisket's inner moisture. As the salt dissolves into the meat's juices, it forms a brining liquid that diffuses back into the meat. This process tenderizes the meat while simultaneously seasoning it perfectly. Black pepper, on top of lending the meat its sharp aroma, also gives your brisket that delectable bark that we've come to associate with Texas-style brisket. Working in tandem, these two simple ingredients are what define one of the most quintessential meats of the many styles of Texas barbecue.