For The Most Flavorful Salmon You've Ever Tasted, Make It Cowboy Style

As an entrée, salmon is usually dressed with light, sophisticated ingredients — a splash of lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs is a typical combo. If you're in the mood for something different, a sticky glaze can do the trick. But there's another special way to bring more flavor than you ever thought possible to salmon, and that's with a cowboy-style butter.

Back in the days of the Old West, cowboy-style cooking was a way for cowboys to make the best of the sometimes limited food in their inventory. This usually meant slow-cooking a mix of meat and nonperishable ingredients and spices over an open fire, and the flavors of BBQ and Tex-Mex cuisines are general guiding principles for this type of food. Mixing up a cowboy-spiced butter is the easiest and tastiest trick to adapt this cooking style into your modern kitchen and your weeknight baked salmon recipes.

A cowboy-inspired compound butter is infused with Tex-Mex spices like smoked paprika, cayenne, and cumin, as well as fresh herbs and maybe even some lime or lemon zest. Slathered on top of salmon, it weaves an herbaceous and savory bite into the fish's natural flavors. Depending on the ingredients added, it might also carry a subtle heat or smokiness, taking the fish a notch above its usual mild tone. The butter itself bastes the salmon in that signature richness and keeps the meat flaky and moist.