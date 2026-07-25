Whether it's an Easter brunch, a Christmas feast, or just a regular summertime picnic, there's something uniquely appealing about a tender, salty ham. While some brands of spiral ham are better than others, it really comes down to the pork that's being used and the technique of cooking the ham. Grocery store hams will do in a pinch, or there are always specialty stores like The Honey Baked Ham Company to order from, but the next time you're looking for a stellar, high-quality ham, it's time to turn to a kurobuta ham.

One prolific supplier of kurobuta pork is Snake River Farms, based out of Idaho. Known for being pioneers of American wagyu beef where you can order hard-to-find specialty cuts like deckle of beef, Snake River Farms has branched into this specialty pork game. If you're unfamiliar with kurobuta pork, it comes from a special breed of pig known as the Berkshire pig and is generally referred to as the wagyu of pork.

Originally an English breed of pig (from the county of Berkshire), the rather special Berkshire pig has been bred by American and Japanese farmers and breeders over the last century or so. Kurobuta may sound like a fancy name, but just as wagyu simply means Japanese cow, kurobuta translates from the Japanese to black pig, due to the fact that the pig has a coating of black hair. Snake River Farms sources its kurobuta Berkshire hams from a group of small family-run farms, and the hams are all from 100% Berkshire hogs raised without the use of hormones.