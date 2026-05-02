You Can't Get A Deckle Of Beef At Any Grocery Store. Here's Where To Find It
If you don't know what a deckle of beef is, you may not care that you can't find one at your local grocery store. At least, not unless you go to a very niche specialty store that has a refined butchery. Most stores don't remove the deckle (also known as the ribeye cap or spinalis dorsi) as it destroys the prime rib or ribeye set when you do. The ribeye cap can also be difficult to remove, and it takes time. But believe me, you will want to know this cut of beef and where to get it. Many consider the deckle to be the best cut of beef you can get from a cow. It's buttery, tender, and while it will cost a little bit more, it will be totally worth it.
Your best bet to get this quality cut of beef locally is to start at a local butcher. One shopper on Reddit shared their experience by saying, "When my butcher has a decent price on boneless rib roasts, he's perfectly happy to peel off the spinalis and then cut the rest of the roast into thin slices for cheesesteaks." And if you can't find it there, some report that Costco often sells ribeye cap. Although, check the labeling at Costco to see if it has been blade tenderized. If so, you will probably want to cook it to a higher temperature to kill the bacteria that can be pushed into the steak by the mechanical tenderizer.
It may take time, but if you want deckle, you can get deckle
Whether you are planning to serve deckle at an upcoming party or just want to have it around for when the mood for an awesome steak strikes, there are many online stores where you can purchase it. While it is going to take a little more time than just driving to the store, it may end up being your best or only option.
Snake River Farms sells wagyu cap of ribeye in both 16- and 22-ounce sizes. Depending on which grade and size you choose, the cut can run up to $199. Wild Fork Foods sells USDA prime beef ribeye cap steak for $34.98 a pound. And Kansas City Steaks sells 6-ounce cut steaks in packs of four and eight with prices ranging from $119.95 to $189.95. So, there are quite a few reputable online butchers you can explore for this highly sought-after piece of meat.
If it comes down to it, however, you can actually cut your own deckle. You will need an entire ribeye roll and will find the cap sitting directly on top. Between the cap and the ribeye, there is an obvious seam that you can feel with your fingers where you separate the two. Going slowly, using your hands and a good knife, you simply cut the two apart. Jess Pryles, the Hardcore Carnivore, gives an excellent YouTube tutorial on this method and how she likes to grill it up if you want to give this a try.