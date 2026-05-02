You Can't Get A Deckle Of Beef At Any Grocery Store. Here's Where To Find It

If you don't know what a deckle of beef is, you may not care that you can't find one at your local grocery store. At least, not unless you go to a very niche specialty store that has a refined butchery. Most stores don't remove the deckle (also known as the ribeye cap or spinalis dorsi) as it destroys the prime rib or ribeye set when you do. The ribeye cap can also be difficult to remove, and it takes time. But believe me, you will want to know this cut of beef and where to get it. Many consider the deckle to be the best cut of beef you can get from a cow. It's buttery, tender, and while it will cost a little bit more, it will be totally worth it.

Your best bet to get this quality cut of beef locally is to start at a local butcher. One shopper on Reddit shared their experience by saying, "When my butcher has a decent price on boneless rib roasts, he's perfectly happy to peel off the spinalis and then cut the rest of the roast into thin slices for cheesesteaks." And if you can't find it there, some report that Costco often sells ribeye cap. Although, check the labeling at Costco to see if it has been blade tenderized. If so, you will probably want to cook it to a higher temperature to kill the bacteria that can be pushed into the steak by the mechanical tenderizer.