The Savory Southern Meat Pie Only Louisiana Locals Truly Know

From Southern boiled peanuts to a hotdish from the Midwest, there are a plethora of regional American foods that don't get they hype they deserve. Louisiana is especially rich in regional delicacies like andouille sausage, étouffée, muffuletta, and jambalaya, but there are so many other incredible Cajun and Creole foods that come out of this state. Natchitoches meat pies, while not as well known as other famous Southern dishes, are an official food of the state of Louisiana.

To the uninitiated, a Natchitoches meat pie might just seem like an empanada at first glance. Indeed, the meat pies are similar to empanadas as they are pastries stuffed with a cooked filling and sealed into half moon shapes. Plus, similar to countries like Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela where empanadas are fried rather than baked, Natchitoches meat pies are also traditionally fried. But to call a Natchitoches meat pie an empanada might get you kicked out of the small town in Louisiana from which the savory pastries derive their name.

Hailing from the town of Natchitoches, which is the oldest settlement in Louisiana, the Natchitoches meat pie has evolved after introduction by Native Americans in the 1700s. The official recipe, as decreed by the town of Natchitoches, uses a cooked filing made with ground beef and pork, green onions, bell pepper, onion, and garlic, which is surrounded by an enriched pastry dough that's made with flour, shortening, eggs, and milk. The dough is rolled out and cut into circles, which are stuffed, folded into half moon shapes, then sealed shut before being fried to golden perfection.