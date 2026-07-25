The Unexpected One-Ingredient Upgrade Sauvignon Blanc Fans Swear You Need To Try
Adding frozen fruits and veggies to white wine is definitely trending, thanks to a number of viral videos. Even those who consider it sacrilegious to add ice cubes to wine might find themselves enjoying a glass with, say, a frozen peach. But for the open-minded, we have a rather unexpected frozen food that will completely change your Sauvignon Blanc game.
Believe it or not, frozen pickles are the latest trending ingredient to add to your Sauvignon Blanc this summer, and it couldn't be easier to whip up this extremely unique pairing. Grab your favorite brand of pickles and stick a few in the freezer. If the pickles aren't gherkins or are not already in pickle chip form, you can slice them into bite-sized pieces once frozen and simply plop them into a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc. It's a bizarre pairing at first read, sure, but it works for those with a more adventurous palate. Rather than being explicitly sweet or dry, Sauvignon Blanc is known for its bright and acidic flavor profile, with botanical notes ranging from vegetables to citrus. In general, most varieties of this wine are complemented by the sour, briny tang of the classic pickle.
This unlikely pairing actually works quite well
If you like both pickles and Sauvignon Blanc, you can trust that you'll probably like the two together. The combination is like a charcuterie board in a glass, and it's a refreshing summer drink that doubles as a conversation starter at any backyard barbecue. Not only do the frozen pickles keep the wine nice and chilled for longer without watering it down, but the flavor plays on a lot of the same things that make a dirty martini so darn good.
If adding straight-up pickles to your wine doesn't sit quite right with you, you can try freezing some pickle juice into ice cubes and using those instead — you'll get the flavor without the texture. You can also blend the frozen pickles with the wine to turn it into a salty slush. While it might not be the most visually appealing, it maximizes the pickle flavor. And there are plenty of great bottles of Sauvignon Blanc under $15 at major grocers that would be perfect to test this interesting combo with instead of potentially wasting your favorite upscale variety. If all of the above seems daunting, try easing into the savory wine trend with frozen jalapeños, which Sauvignon Blanc fans swear by.