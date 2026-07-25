The Unexpected One-Ingredient Upgrade Sauvignon Blanc Fans Swear You Need To Try

Adding frozen fruits and veggies to white wine is definitely trending, thanks to a number of viral videos. Even those who consider it sacrilegious to add ice cubes to wine might find themselves enjoying a glass with, say, a frozen peach. But for the open-minded, we have a rather unexpected frozen food that will completely change your Sauvignon Blanc game.

Believe it or not, frozen pickles are the latest trending ingredient to add to your Sauvignon Blanc this summer, and it couldn't be easier to whip up this extremely unique pairing. Grab your favorite brand of pickles and stick a few in the freezer. If the pickles aren't gherkins or are not already in pickle chip form, you can slice them into bite-sized pieces once frozen and simply plop them into a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc. It's a bizarre pairing at first read, sure, but it works for those with a more adventurous palate. Rather than being explicitly sweet or dry, Sauvignon Blanc is known for its bright and acidic flavor profile, with botanical notes ranging from vegetables to citrus. In general, most varieties of this wine are complemented by the sour, briny tang of the classic pickle.