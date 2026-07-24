These Sleek 1950s Cabinets Are Prized In Retro Kitchens Today (Thanks, Antiques Roadshow)

When it comes to trends in décor, as the proverb goes, everything old is new again. Styles once considered outdated often make a comeback decades later. In 2026, that's proving to be the case with these retro 1950s kitchen cabinets.

English Rose brand kitchen cabinets were manufactured in Britain post-WWII. Originally made from aluminum sourced from factories that built Spitfire aircraft, these durable, contemporary cabinets repurposed surplus plane materials. Today, although several companies produce modern versions in a similar style, authentic English Rose cabinets have developed a cult following and are highly prized by enthusiasts.

If you're looking to update your cabinets, the styles are limitless. But for those who love a vintage or minimalist look, English Rose cabinets might be a great fit. These kitchen units are modular and come in many different shapes and sizes, allowing virtually any kitchen layout to be customized to fit the space, functional needs, and design vision. The versatile units can be combined in countless ways to create a one-of-a-kind look. The cabinets have sleek, clean lines, chrome hardware, and come in a range of colors (or can be painted the color of your choosing). Say goodbye to your cluttered, small kitchens. English Rose units are slightly narrower than today's standard cabinetry, helping small spaces feel more open and spacious.