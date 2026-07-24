These Sleek 1950s Cabinets Are Prized In Retro Kitchens Today (Thanks, Antiques Roadshow)
When it comes to trends in décor, as the proverb goes, everything old is new again. Styles once considered outdated often make a comeback decades later. In 2026, that's proving to be the case with these retro 1950s kitchen cabinets.
English Rose brand kitchen cabinets were manufactured in Britain post-WWII. Originally made from aluminum sourced from factories that built Spitfire aircraft, these durable, contemporary cabinets repurposed surplus plane materials. Today, although several companies produce modern versions in a similar style, authentic English Rose cabinets have developed a cult following and are highly prized by enthusiasts.
If you're looking to update your cabinets, the styles are limitless. But for those who love a vintage or minimalist look, English Rose cabinets might be a great fit. These kitchen units are modular and come in many different shapes and sizes, allowing virtually any kitchen layout to be customized to fit the space, functional needs, and design vision. The versatile units can be combined in countless ways to create a one-of-a-kind look. The cabinets have sleek, clean lines, chrome hardware, and come in a range of colors (or can be painted the color of your choosing). Say goodbye to your cluttered, small kitchens. English Rose units are slightly narrower than today's standard cabinetry, helping small spaces feel more open and spacious.
English Rose kitchen cabinets are trending
English Rose kitchen cabinets are enjoying a resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to British TV shows like "Call the Midwife," where they appear in the Nonnatus House convent kitchen, and "Our Welsh Chapel Dream," in which artists Keith Brymer Jones and Marj Hogarth install them in the kitchen of their renovated chapel.
The cabinetry was thrown into the spotlight on a 2014 episode of "Antiques Roadshow" filmed in Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, England, when a guest learned that his set of cabinets was worth a few thousand pounds. One of the features of the cabinets that the appraiser notes is that before modular kitchen cabinet sets, most kitchens were just a mishmash of cabinets, so this style really revolutionized kitchen design. He also notes the durability and the high-quality craftsmanship of the cabinets.
Authentic English Rose cabinets are no longer in production and can be difficult to find. The best places to find them are on dedicated Facebook groups, UK online marketplaces like eBay UK, or specialty restorers like Source Antiques or English Rose Kitchens. Designers are also recreating the iconic look with modern interpretations, too. Modern aluminum cabinets offer many of the same benefits as their predecessors, including durability, while adding a more streamlined look with updated hardware. This style may not be for everyone, but vintage design lovers can create the retro kitchen of their dreams with these 1950s gems.