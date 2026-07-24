Say Goodbye To Traditional Lasagna — Swap The Noodles With This (It's So Much Easier)

Layer by layer, lasagna comes together in a way we already know too well. You've got the hearty sauce, spoonfuls of ground beef, melty cheese seeping through the crevices, and last but not least — the pasta. This ingredient is such a crucial part of the dish's structure that we can hardly imagine it ever leaving the recipe, much less being replaced by bread. And yet, when a lasagna boat hits the table, you might just change your mind completely.

Think of it as a hybrid between lasagna and garlic bread; that's how recipe developer Jessica Monroe put together her version of a cheesy stuffed lasagna bread. All the traditional lasagna ingredients are still required, only this time, instead of being laid out in a baking pan, they fill up a loaf of French bread. With the bread sliced in half and hollowed out, then swept with a light layer of garlic butter, all that's left to do is pile on the ingredients, much like you would with classic lasagnas. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, and you've got a toothsome meal with little to no effort.

While pasta still fits into a lasagna boat, feel free to leave it out since the bread already does most of the carby lifting for this dish. Toasted and crispy on the outside, yet still flavor-absorbing tender within, it delivers that classic lasagna goodness in a brand new, exhilarating way. Soggy forkfuls are a distant memory as you're biting down on the thick bread slices, contrasted by a hearty, gooey richness that warms the belly from the inside out.