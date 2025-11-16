Give Lasagna A Subtly Sweet Upgrade By Swapping Boring Noodles With This Delicious Veggie

Is there anything better than coming home to a big piece of warm, cheesy lasagne after a long day? It's the ultimate comfort food, especially when the weather gets colder and the days get even shorter. And with a simple swap, you can give lasagne a slight nutrition boost and add a subtly sweet flavor, making it an even more appealing addition to your meal-prep list. All you need to do is replace the pasta sheets with a fan-favorite veggie: sweet potatoes.

You might not automatically think of sweet potatoes when you're looking for a pasta swap, but if you slice them into paper-thin sheets, they're perfect for a layered Italian lasagne. When baked, the sheets will soften and caramelize slightly, leading to a tender, noodle-like consistency.

The sweet potatoes pair with a creamy béchamel sauce perfectly, and they still hold just a tiny bit of bite to complete the texture of your lasagne. They also lend a lovely sweetness to the dish, which complements a heavy meat sauce, and they're packed with healthy vitamins and minerals. They're gluten-free too — which is an added bonus for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.