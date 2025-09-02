The Italian Way To Layer Your Lasagna

A homemade lasagna, bubbling with layers of melted cheese, savory sauce, and fresh meats or veggies, is one of the most comforting meals you can make. When looking up classic lasagna recipes, you'll encounter many that claim to be the authentic Italian way to make lasagna. To get to the bottom of which method is most authentically Italian, Tasting Table spoke to Chef Billy Parisi, renowned chef and owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen, whose grandparents came from Terrasini, Sicily, and were always cooking something special.

Parisi tells us that the number of layers of sauce, noodles, and filling should be between three and five. While the exact method of layering lasagna varies according to personal preference, Parisi starts with a layer of sauce on the bottom of the pan. "Then, I do a layer of lasagna pasta," he adds. "This can be dried and parboiled, or fresh." Next, Parisi said that he adds "another thin layer of the red sauce, followed by a layer of béchamel, which indeed would be the classic ingredient to use instead of ricotta, like we do here in the States." Afterwards, an even sprinkle of mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano completes this layer.

"From there, I repeat the process 3 to 4 more times, resulting in a 4- or 5-layered lasagna," the chef continues. When the final layer is placed, Parisi spoons the remaining sauce on the top and adds the remaining grated cheese. "I try to save a little extra of the sauces just to get a decent amount on the top," he explains, "maybe the equivalent of 2 layers of the sauce together."