Pulled Pork For A Crowd Spares Your Wallet When You Use This Cut Of Meat

Pulled pork is a delicious bulk recipe that can feed a crowd without breaking the bank. The key is using an affordably tender cut of meat, like pork shoulder picnic roast. Picnic pork shoulder, along with pork butt (located above it, behind the head), make up the entire shoulder section of the pig. It's common to make pulled pork from pork butt; however, picnic shoulder often comes in at a similar price – around $2 or $3 per pound of meat — or less (though cost can vary).

On an r/smoking Reddit thread comparison of the shoulder cuts, some people report finding pork shoulder picnic roasts more affordable than buying pork butt. "I've always done the picnics cause they're about 30% cheaper where I'm at in Philly," one person wrote. "Even with the weight loss due to the large bone and heavy skin." Picnic pork shoulder is a tougher, more muscular cut of meat than the butt. However, its fatty layer and marbling provide exceptional flavor, and the cut turns out extra tender when slow-cooked for pulled pork.

Serving pulled pork as sandwiches or as a main with sides usually calls for about six to eight ounces of slow-roasted pork per portion. So, if you do it right, you may be able to feed a group of family or friends for under $50 for six to eight pounds of pulled pork, plus simple buns and staple condiments. In this economy, that's a steal.