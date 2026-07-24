Pulled Pork For A Crowd Spares Your Wallet When You Use This Cut Of Meat
Pulled pork is a delicious bulk recipe that can feed a crowd without breaking the bank. The key is using an affordably tender cut of meat, like pork shoulder picnic roast. Picnic pork shoulder, along with pork butt (located above it, behind the head), make up the entire shoulder section of the pig. It's common to make pulled pork from pork butt; however, picnic shoulder often comes in at a similar price – around $2 or $3 per pound of meat — or less (though cost can vary).
On an r/smoking Reddit thread comparison of the shoulder cuts, some people report finding pork shoulder picnic roasts more affordable than buying pork butt. "I've always done the picnics cause they're about 30% cheaper where I'm at in Philly," one person wrote. "Even with the weight loss due to the large bone and heavy skin." Picnic pork shoulder is a tougher, more muscular cut of meat than the butt. However, its fatty layer and marbling provide exceptional flavor, and the cut turns out extra tender when slow-cooked for pulled pork.
Serving pulled pork as sandwiches or as a main with sides usually calls for about six to eight ounces of slow-roasted pork per portion. So, if you do it right, you may be able to feed a group of family or friends for under $50 for six to eight pounds of pulled pork, plus simple buns and staple condiments. In this economy, that's a steal.
More considerations for buying a picnic shoulder roast
You can often make pulled pork with minimal ingredients (like this 3-ingredient old-school pulled pork recipe) and effort compared to the recipe yields; considering pork picnic shoulders typically weigh in around eight pounds, and sometimes as much as 14 pounds a pop. So, buy a pork shoulder that's right-sized for your group. The picnic cut does contain the bone and the skin while the butt portion of the shoulder does not have skin, so you'll want to take that — as well as the meat's fatty layer — into consideration when assessing the weight of the cut. Some people like to trim off the layer of fat. Or you can keep the fat and skin on for an extra juicy pulled pork with a crunchy exterior.
When cooking pulled pork for a crowd using picnic roast, remember that one of the key subtle differences between pork butt and picnic shoulder is that the picnic roast is leaner than the butt. So, if you're used to making pulled pork with pork butt, you need to watch internal temperature more closely and may need to alter your technique to keep it moist. These alternative techniques may include opting for a bone-in roast, leaving some fat caps (layers) around edges rather than trimming it all, and foil wrapping the roast partway through the cook. Roast or smoke the cut slowly for best flavor and tenderness. Just like you can make tender pork al pastor in the slow cooker, depending on the size of your appliance, you can also make a big batch of pulled pork as an excellent budget crockpot recipe fit for a dinner party of backyard gathering.