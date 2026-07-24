The One Day Of The Year Cheesecake Factory Servers Dread Most

Customers know The Cheesecake Factory for its extensive, cooked-to-order menu, generous portions, and upscale-ish yet casual vibe — oh, and the cheesecake, of course! Priding itself on consistency and friendly waitstaff, it's the perfect place for celebrating special occasions without breaking the bank. For Cheesecake Factory servers though (who know things that diners don't), there's one day every year they dread the most and that's July 30th, aka National Cheesecake Day.

The Cheesecake Factory celebrates the annual holiday by offering slices of its more than 30 varieties of cheesecake for half the price (that includes this year's new addition, Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake, which will be released the same day). This sweet deal is for dine-in customers only and there is no minimum purchase, which means many folks tie-up tables just to grab a single slice of half-priced cheesecake and nothing more, bringing us to why the day is long-dreaded by servers.

Not only are restaurants off-the-charts busy with impatient customers all clamoring for cheesecake, but that extra foot traffic doesn't really pay off for the chain's servers, who also have to tip out other staff (food runners, bussers, and bartenders) from their total ticket sales. To hear servers tell it, it's a recipe for disaster. As evidenced by a Reddit post, where former and current staff commiserated about the hectic day, one sympathetic Redditor said simply, "I got the urge to cry for you." But the real bummer are the tips. Since many customers come in just for cheesecake, tabs are often small, meaning that so are tips. The result for servers: an extremely busy and chaotic day with very little payoff.