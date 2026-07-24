The One Day Of The Year Cheesecake Factory Servers Dread Most
Customers know The Cheesecake Factory for its extensive, cooked-to-order menu, generous portions, and upscale-ish yet casual vibe — oh, and the cheesecake, of course! Priding itself on consistency and friendly waitstaff, it's the perfect place for celebrating special occasions without breaking the bank. For Cheesecake Factory servers though (who know things that diners don't), there's one day every year they dread the most and that's July 30th, aka National Cheesecake Day.
The Cheesecake Factory celebrates the annual holiday by offering slices of its more than 30 varieties of cheesecake for half the price (that includes this year's new addition, Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake, which will be released the same day). This sweet deal is for dine-in customers only and there is no minimum purchase, which means many folks tie-up tables just to grab a single slice of half-priced cheesecake and nothing more, bringing us to why the day is long-dreaded by servers.
Not only are restaurants off-the-charts busy with impatient customers all clamoring for cheesecake, but that extra foot traffic doesn't really pay off for the chain's servers, who also have to tip out other staff (food runners, bussers, and bartenders) from their total ticket sales. To hear servers tell it, it's a recipe for disaster. As evidenced by a Reddit post, where former and current staff commiserated about the hectic day, one sympathetic Redditor said simply, "I got the urge to cry for you." But the real bummer are the tips. Since many customers come in just for cheesecake, tabs are often small, meaning that so are tips. The result for servers: an extremely busy and chaotic day with very little payoff.
Make your Cheesecake Factory server's day (less terrible)
Now that you know what the waitstaff are up against, here are a few ways to make their National Cheesecake Day a little lighter. You can start by tipping servers on the full price of your cheesecake before discounts. This is the proper etiquette, as service is the same as it would be at full price, even if the cheesecake is discounted. Additionally, consider ordering more. Instead of dropping in for a single slice of cheesecake, order a full meal along with that tempting treat (or purchase more cheesecake at full price). You'll get more tasty food and servers will enjoy a tastier tip.
Knowing exactly which cheesecake flavor you want before you head to The Cheesecake Factory is also a good idea. Don't take up servers' invaluable time debating dozens of options. Start by checking out these Cheesecake Factory flavors, ranked worst to best and have a few backups ready in case your top choice is out. Next, order everything at once (drinks, apps, meals, and dessert) to save your server time during the super-busy day and ensure you receive all of your items in a prompt manner. Keeping things simple can also be helpful. It's a lot for waitstaff to juggle everything and special requests are among the first things lost in the frenzy, so let your inner picky child sit this one out. Remember, it costs nothing to give a little extra kindness, patience, and understanding for folks on the cheesecake frontlines.
No Cheesecake Factory in your area? It's not the only restaurant that offers deals on National Cheesecake Day — just check around for offerings in your area. Otherwise, make your own with these tips for baking the perfect cheesecake.