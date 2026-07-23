One Of Our Picks For Trader Joe's Best New Frozen Items Has Dessert Lovers Divided

Trader Joe's is constantly releasing new products — and we're absolutely here for it. If you're active on social media and follow any number of the Trader Joe's fan accounts, you can get updates for when new products drop — and hopefully before they sell out. One item that has made a splash as one of the best frozen aisle finds at TJ's in 2026 takes inspiration from an Italian favorite, but gives it a seasonal twist. The lemon-flavored tiramisu includes bright and summery layers of creamy, lemony mascarpone, lemon syrup-soaked ladyfinger biscuits, and lemon curd. It requires very little prep — just transferring it to your fridge for eight hours before serving to thaw — and customers absolutely love it ... for the most part.

"I really like it. Reminds me of lemon bars which I also love," said one Reddit user. But the love for this dessert is not universal. In a separate tasting of Trader Joe's lemon items, our sampler ranked the limited-edition tiramisu very low because its sweetness and portion size were overwhelming. Other folks on social media say that it doesn't deserve the coveted "tiramisu" title. "I think they should have just called it lemon trifle," said one Reddit commenter. While it appears that, as a whole, folks don't hate this Trader Joe's find, it's clear that there are some ways to improve it.