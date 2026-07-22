What That Wavy Line Symbol Stands For On Plastic Food Containers

There are a few important things you need to know about plastic containers used for food, including if they are recyclable to whether a specific container will keep food safe from contamination. Plastic containers are often stamped with symbols that convey the information we need, but these symbols can be unclear if you don't know their meanings. A fork and plate symbol means a plastic container is food storage-safe, for example. But what about those wavy lines you frequently see? They let you know the container is microwave-safe.

Plastic isn't one of the things you can never put into the microwave, but it is definitely something you have to exercise caution with. There are different kinds of plastic, and some are more heat-resistant than others; plus some contain BPAs and some don't. BPA is bisphenol A, a chemical that poses serious health risks. If a container is made from a type of plastic that has BPAs, especially if that plastic is also not particularly heat-resistant, BPAs and other chemicals can leak into your food as that plastic melts in the microwave. Even without dangerous chemicals, certain plastics will melt or feel scalding to the touch when you remove the container from the microwave. Wavy lines indicate a container can be microwaved without releasing chemicals or getting too hot.