What That Fork And Plate Symbol Means On The Bottom Of Plastic Food Containers

There are so many different types of food containers around nowadays. Glass, plastic, Pyrex, Tupperware, circular, square, or bento. Then there's the disposable ones handed out by restaurants and takeout joints. One common denominator that you might notice between all of them though is a tiny symbol on the bottom depicting a fork and a wine glass. This little stamp is small but significant — it actually indicates whether a material is deemed safe to store food in or not.

It's extremely important to make sure that packaging is considered safe before placing food directly on it. Otherwise, you could accidentally end up ingesting unsafe chemicals and substances. Food-grade packaging can also help extend the shelf life of your meals, and it can prevent bacterial growth.

The fork and wine glass (or fork and plate) symbol is widely considered the universal indicator that the material has met the requirements set by organizing bodies like the FDA. So, try to take a look for it before you buy any new containers, especially if they resemble decorative gift boxes more than food packages. It's worth checking even the best food storage containers for the marker too, before splurging.