What That Fork And Plate Symbol Means On The Bottom Of Plastic Food Containers
There are so many different types of food containers around nowadays. Glass, plastic, Pyrex, Tupperware, circular, square, or bento. Then there's the disposable ones handed out by restaurants and takeout joints. One common denominator that you might notice between all of them though is a tiny symbol on the bottom depicting a fork and a wine glass. This little stamp is small but significant — it actually indicates whether a material is deemed safe to store food in or not.
It's extremely important to make sure that packaging is considered safe before placing food directly on it. Otherwise, you could accidentally end up ingesting unsafe chemicals and substances. Food-grade packaging can also help extend the shelf life of your meals, and it can prevent bacterial growth.
The fork and wine glass (or fork and plate) symbol is widely considered the universal indicator that the material has met the requirements set by organizing bodies like the FDA. So, try to take a look for it before you buy any new containers, especially if they resemble decorative gift boxes more than food packages. It's worth checking even the best food storage containers for the marker too, before splurging.
Other symbols to look out for
Companies are legally bound to place one of three markers on food-safe materials in the European Union: either the fork and wine glass symbol, words describing what the item is, or a statement of the specific application. However, the process is voluntary in the United States, so you might not actually see the symbol on every box, even if it's up to par. If you can't find any marker, it could be a good idea to line the box just in case. You can add this to the list of parchment paper hacks you wish you knew sooner.
It's also worth noting that the wine and fork glass symbol alone does not indicate whether an item is microwave or dishwasher-safe. Those are classified by two other stamps — the first being a square with wavy lines or the outline of a microwave. Something that is dishwasher safe will typically have some sort of dishwasher logo with water droplets on it. Freezer-safe materials are usually indicated with a snowflake, while anything without BPAs will say "BPA-Free".
Bisphenol A is an industrial chemical used to make polycarbonate plastics. There are concerns about the potential health effects of the chemical leaching into food, so you'll often see this logo on food storage containers and baby products. It's a lot to keep track of, but it's worth keeping an eye on all of these little symbols the next time you inherit vintage plastic food containers.