Why A Bag Of This Sweet Bread Makes French Toast 10X Better

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The quality of French toast, more so than the other common syrup-laden breakfast dishes, is dependent on the decisions that you make at the grocery store. Ingredients are always important in putting together a tasty sweet breakfast, but the bread you use for French toast defines not only the flavor of the dish, but also the texture. While just about any variety can work for this breakfast favorite, choosing well can turn it from average to extraordinary. To experience this for yourself, simply swap your usual French toast loaf for a package of King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are just what they sound like, a brand of sweet dinner rolls from the Big Island of Hawaii. These days, the brand has production facilities on the mainland in Georgia and California, but the origin of King's Hawaiian rolls points back more than 70 years to a little shop called Robert's Bakery in Hilo, Hawaii. From the very beginning, the sweet breads and rolls produced in this bakeshop were popular, but as the decades passed, it grew from a small local bakery to an operation capable of putting its products in grocery stores across the country. And after you try making French toast with these sweet rolls, you'll be thankful that it doesn't require a trip to the Aloha State to pick up this ingredient.

Generally, the best bread for French toast is a bit stale, but with King's Hawaiian, that isn't necessary. The soft, pillowy texture of the rolls is half of the joy of using these rolls as your base. The other half, of course, is the flavor of the bread, which brings a delicate sweetness to every bite, regardless of what you top it with.