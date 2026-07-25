Bone-In Vs Boneless Ribeye: Which Is The Better Buy?

Shopping for a good steak has never been an inexpensive endeavor, but these days it is positively pricey. Picking up a ribeye is always a solid choice — it's a tender, flavorful, nicely marbled cut of meat that is well worth the price tag — but the question of whether to buy it with or without the bone is not quite as easy to answer. When we reached out to a couple of beef experts for help with this bone-or-no-bone question, both Dagan Lynn, executive chef for Beef. It's What's For Dinner, and Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, agreed that, well, it depends.

"I typically prefer a bone-in ribeye for grilling and special occasions," Lynn reveals, "because it offers an impressive presentation and delivers the classic steakhouse experience." The cut of meat is essentially the same with or without the bone but buying it bone-in does offer a few benefits. "The bone also helps the steak retain its shape during cooking," Lynn adds, and it is generally credited with ensuring a juicy final product as well. The biggest benefit, though, may be appearance.

"I choose bone in, particularly tomahawk ribeyes with that massive rib bone, simply because it gets a lot of engagement on social media," Thomas states, "I never cook them when the cameras aren't rolling." The trouble with bone-in cuts is that you are still most likely paying for that cut of steak by weight. When you add a bone — especially the huge handle of a tomahawk steak — that can really increase the price. "$20+/pound for a bone I'm not eating," Thomas says. "That's a very expensive bone."