15 Of Our Favorite Trader Joe's Brunch Finds — They're Worth Adding To Your Cart

Brunch is arguably the best meal of the day. From pancakes and waffles to frittatas, quiches, meaty egg dishes, and more, the sheer variety of foods that fall into this category mean there is something for everyone at the brunch table — and in the aisles of Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's does brunch food astonishingly well, offering not just a great variety of savory and sweet items, but also high-quality finds that will impress everyone at the table. As such, Tasting Table wanted to highlight the ones we always add to our carts.

While the exact flavors and ingredients vary, the following items are easy to prepare (in true Trader Joe's fashion, many of them just need to be reheated) and will be well-liked by almost anyone. They're all perfect for serving at an invitation-only brunch or on a lazy Sunday morning by yourself.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.