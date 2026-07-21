15 Of Our Favorite Trader Joe's Brunch Finds — They're Worth Adding To Your Cart
Brunch is arguably the best meal of the day. From pancakes and waffles to frittatas, quiches, meaty egg dishes, and more, the sheer variety of foods that fall into this category mean there is something for everyone at the brunch table — and in the aisles of Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's does brunch food astonishingly well, offering not just a great variety of savory and sweet items, but also high-quality finds that will impress everyone at the table. As such, Tasting Table wanted to highlight the ones we always add to our carts.
While the exact flavors and ingredients vary, the following items are easy to prepare (in true Trader Joe's fashion, many of them just need to be reheated) and will be well-liked by almost anyone. They're all perfect for serving at an invitation-only brunch or on a lazy Sunday morning by yourself.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix
If you're looking for a unique and colorful brunch centerpiece, turn to Trader Joe's Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix. Not only does this seasonal find boast a colorful purple hue, but it also has a chewy texture, thanks to the addition of sweet rice flour.
Purchase the Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix for $3.99.
2. Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties
These chicken-based sausage patties are a lighter brunch side compared to bacon or pork sausage, but they are just as flavorful. Heat them up in a skillet and serve them alongside your other favorite Trader Joe's brunch finds.
Purchase the Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties for $2.99.
3. Brioche Style Liège Waffles
There are many types of waffles, and Liège is easily one of the most slept-on varieties. In true Liège style, the TJ's version is studded with pearl sugar and has a dense yet pliable texture. Serve them with bacon or sausage, and watch your brunch guests fall in love with this cherished Belgian snack food.
Purchase the Brioche Style Liège Waffles for $3.99.
4. Hashbrowns
One could wax poetic about Trader Joe's Hashbrowns until the end of time. They come out super crunchy every time. They're especially delicious when heated up in the toaster, which helps the exterior crisp up perfectly.
Purchase Trader Joe's Hashbrowns for $2.99.
5. All Natural Fully Cooked Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage
Chicken once again gets its time in the spotlight with Trader Joe's Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage. They don't have casings and feature a simple ingredient list that is bound to impress anyone at your brunch table.
Purchase the All Natural Fully Cooked Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage for $4.99.
6. Spicy Spuds
Why stick to boring breakfast potatoes when you can have this flavorful heat-and-serve rendition? Trader Joe's Spicy Spuds are flavored with umami Parmesan, onion, paprika, lime, and cayenne, giving them the perfect balance of fresh and spicy.
Purchase the Spicy Spuds for $4.49.
7. 4 Chocolate Croissants
Trader Joe's 4 Chocolate Croissants may require a bit more legwork to prepare than others on this list — as proofing overnight is a crucial step prior to baking — but the result is worth waiting for. They're flaky, well-layered, and filled with just the right amount of chocolate.
Purchase the 4 Chocolate Croissants for $5.99.
8. Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes
Sure, you can make your own pancakes with a boxed mix, but wouldn't it be easier to tuck them into the microwave? Trader Joe's Silver Dollar Pancakes make this dream a reality — and they're pretty tasty to boot. After all, who said brunch had to be complicated?
Purchase the Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes for $3.49.
9. Cinnamon Coffee Cake
A piece of cinnamon coffee cake may not be ideal as the sole brunch item on your table, but it's always good to give your guests a small, sweet option. Trader Joe's Cinnamon Coffee Cake is moist and perfectly cozy, plus the leftovers are great for dunking into a mug of coffee.
Purchase the Cinnamon Coffee Cake for $5.49.
10. Mini Blueberry Scones
There are many mistakes you can make with homemade scones, and baking a batch of these frozen, Trader Joe's store-bought Mini Blueberry Scones will make your life infinitely easier. They're tiny and the perfect three-bite treat to go with a savory brunch plate.
Purchase the Mini Blueberry Scones for $5.49.
11. Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche
Quiche is like plain eggs' fancied-up cousin, making it a well-suited brunch centerpiece. Trader Joe's Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche is positively loaded with fillings, and Tasting Table's taste tester even said it was the best frozen breakfast find at the grocer.
Purchase the Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche for $2.99.
12. Dutch Griddle Cakes
Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes are like a cross between a crumpet and a pancake, and boy are they good. This freezer aisle find can be reheated in a toaster, microwave, or toaster oven, making it a versatile item worth serving at your next brunch get-together.
Purchase the Dutch Griddle Cakes for $3.49.
13. Tortilla Española
Although its name may make you assume otherwise, this Tortilla Española from Trader Joe's doesn't actually contain a tortilla. Instead, it's like a savory frittata, made with layers of potatoes, onions, and eggs. Once reheated, slice it into wedges and serve it with your favorite hot sauce and a side of bacon.
Purchase the Tortilla Española for $5.79.
14. Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
Mosey over to the bakery section and grab Trader Joe's decadent Chocolate Brooklyn Babka while you're at it. The swirled cake is topped with plenty of chocolate, and a small slice is all you need to liven up your brunch plate. The leftovers taste good reheated, but chances are there will be no leftovers — it's that good.
Purchase the Chocolate Brooklyn Babka for $5.99.
15. Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls
If all you need to craft a great brunch is to crack open a container of cinnamon rolls, plop them on a baking sheet, and finish them with the included icing, then so be it. Aside from Trader Joe's Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls being easy to prepare, they're also quite tasty and come out consistent every time.
Purchase the Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls for $4.99.