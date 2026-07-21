The Hands-Down Best Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Flavor Forgoes Milk Chocolate

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As the famed slogan notes, "there's no wrong way to eat a Reese's." From its 1928 inception as a dynamic duo of milk chocolate and peanut butter to today's current array of unique flavors, you're sure to find one that satisfies. In Tasting Table's assessment of different Reese's peanut butter cup flavors, the all-time best bucks the milk chocolate trend in favor of a more refined flavor. The number one spot went to Reese's Dark Chocolate Thins with good reason.

This candy placed number one in our ranking due to its pleasing taste and texture. Per the writer, this is definitely an ideal choice if you're already a fan of dark chocolate. Even if you aren't, this Reese's peanut butter cup might just sway your sweet tooth. The writer also points out that, because this variety is a diminutive version of the classic snacking size of the candy, it does leave you wanting a little bit more.

Bearing a taste and texture that doesn't read as overly saccharine, this seems a more suitable choice to pair with a hot beverage rather than nosh on by itself. The writer also suggests putting your Reese's Dark Chocolate Thins in the freezer for an even more refreshing dessert. Of course, there are plenty of others singing the praises of this chocolate and peanut butter candy beyond just Tasting Table's estimations.