The Hands-Down Best Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Flavor Forgoes Milk Chocolate
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As the famed slogan notes, "there's no wrong way to eat a Reese's." From its 1928 inception as a dynamic duo of milk chocolate and peanut butter to today's current array of unique flavors, you're sure to find one that satisfies. In Tasting Table's assessment of different Reese's peanut butter cup flavors, the all-time best bucks the milk chocolate trend in favor of a more refined flavor. The number one spot went to Reese's Dark Chocolate Thins with good reason.
This candy placed number one in our ranking due to its pleasing taste and texture. Per the writer, this is definitely an ideal choice if you're already a fan of dark chocolate. Even if you aren't, this Reese's peanut butter cup might just sway your sweet tooth. The writer also points out that, because this variety is a diminutive version of the classic snacking size of the candy, it does leave you wanting a little bit more.
Bearing a taste and texture that doesn't read as overly saccharine, this seems a more suitable choice to pair with a hot beverage rather than nosh on by itself. The writer also suggests putting your Reese's Dark Chocolate Thins in the freezer for an even more refreshing dessert. Of course, there are plenty of others singing the praises of this chocolate and peanut butter candy beyond just Tasting Table's estimations.
Fanfare for Reese's Dark Chocolate Thins
Among the wide selection of Reese's candy flavors as well as the specific peanut butter cups, the dark chocolate thins are truly a thing of beauty. Simple and familiar, yet with a unique taste that portrays a certain air of sophistication, they are a candy for serious snackers. Fans on Reddit echo the sentiment that this is the all-time best flavor, calling the cups "super good" and an improvement on milk chocolate varieties.
One Redditor shares, "I was honestly surprised that I liked these so much because I usually want more peanut butter, but they are great!" Reviews on the Hershey website tout the crave-worthy nature of these peanut butter cups. In one review, a user mentions, "I absolutely love Reese's Thin Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. The dark chocolate and peanut butter combination is delicious, and the thinner shape gives them the perfect balance of flavors."
An Amazon user also notes that they are perfect for a moderate indulgence, stating, "The dark chocolate makes them rich enough to be very satisfying, so I only need to eat one or two at a time." Knowing that Reese's peanut butter cups and candies are praised for their varied flavors, it's good to know that these slimmed-down versions don't seem to skimp on the taste or signature Reese's texture that fans know and love.