Forget Beef: Pot Roast Is Just As Delicious When You Make It With Chicken

Pot roast has been a beloved comfort food for generations, but sometimes you don't want to shell out for a beef roast, or perhaps you're just in the mood for chicken. Well, it turns out the same basic pot roast recipe formula can easily be iterated on and turned into a chicken alternative that is every bit as homey and satisfying. Whole chickens, or even chicken thighs, are perfect for slowly roasting and braising, giving off plenty of rendered fat and juice that'll contribute to a succulent, light gravy at the bottom of the pan, while the meat becomes sliceable (or shreddable) and tender. It's like the child of a French roast chicken and classic American pot roast, but even easier to pull off than the former and more affordable than the latter.

If you know beef pot roast well, there isn't much of a learning curve to this substitute. A chicken pot roast can be made in either a Dutch oven or slow cooker. However, the Dutch oven is a nice option because of the easy browning you can achieve on the meat and vegetables, which will add so much extra flavor to the dish. All you need to do is sear the chicken and then the vegetables, before placing the meat back over the bed of veggies. Next, pour in some broth and wine to deglaze the pot roast, along with some aromatics, and let it braise. If you don't want to go through the trouble of browning a whole chicken, you can also just do the vegetables, and cook the roast uncovered in a Dutch oven for a bit to encourage browning.