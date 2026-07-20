This Creamy Watermelon Summer Drink Is The Easiest Kid-Friendly Treat
Need a new summer drink to keep you feeling refreshed and hydrated? Well, move over, strawberry milk and Gatorade, as there's a yummy and easy summer drink you can whip up in minutes using watermelon. This beverage will please kids of all ages and the inner child within you, and it is a great way to drink your watermelon this summer. This drink is none other than watermelon milk, like the ones you find in Taiwan or South Korea.
To make it at home, simply blend about 4 cups of cold, cut watermelon with about 1 cup of cold milk in a blender. If you like your drinks sweeter, feel free to add sugar or syrup, such as agave or maple syrup. Alternatively, you can blend watermelon with coconut juice or water, add some sweetener, pour into a glass, and top with milk. Either way you make your watermelon milk, the result will be a refreshing, sweet, and satisfying summer drink that is easy and kid-friendly.
For those who have lactose intolerance or prefer vegan drinks, swap out milk with plant-based alternatives such as soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk. For those who wish to amp up the creaminess of the drink, consider adding vanilla ice cream, Greek yogurt, or heavy cream.
Add other fruits to enhance watermelon milk
If you have fruits and berries that you would like to use up, feel free to add them to the blender, along with the watermelon and milk. Just be sure to pick fruits that are sweet and juicy, so they pair well with the watermelon. For example, strawberries go beautifully with watermelon, along with peaches, melons, and dragon fruit. For those who like smoothie consistency, consider adding ice cubes to the blender. Or freeze those other fruits first, so they act as fruity ice.
Other ingredients you can add to the drink to enhance the flavor include vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, honey, and, surprisingly, a squirt of lemon or lime juice. For the adults, you can even add a shot of booze to your drink, responsibly.
Finally, let's say you have leftover watermelon milk and are wondering what to do with it. You can store the drink in the refrigerator for a few days; however, note that there will be separation. When you're ready to enjoy the drink again, give it a good stir. You can also transform the watermelon milk into another delicious watermelon recipe by freezing leftover watermelon milk in popsicle molds.