This Creamy Watermelon Summer Drink Is The Easiest Kid-Friendly Treat

Need a new summer drink to keep you feeling refreshed and hydrated? Well, move over, strawberry milk and Gatorade, as there's a yummy and easy summer drink you can whip up in minutes using watermelon. This beverage will please kids of all ages and the inner child within you, and it is a great way to drink your watermelon this summer. This drink is none other than watermelon milk, like the ones you find in Taiwan or South Korea.

To make it at home, simply blend about 4 cups of cold, cut watermelon with about 1 cup of cold milk in a blender. If you like your drinks sweeter, feel free to add sugar or syrup, such as agave or maple syrup. Alternatively, you can blend watermelon with coconut juice or water, add some sweetener, pour into a glass, and top with milk. Either way you make your watermelon milk, the result will be a refreshing, sweet, and satisfying summer drink that is easy and kid-friendly.

For those who have lactose intolerance or prefer vegan drinks, swap out milk with plant-based alternatives such as soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk. For those who wish to amp up the creaminess of the drink, consider adding vanilla ice cream, Greek yogurt, or heavy cream.