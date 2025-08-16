The Simple Trick To Making Drinks With Watermelon
Watermelon is mostly water — 92%, to be exact — which is great when you're biting into a cold wedge on a hot day or eating it on a grilled watermelon salad, but it's not so great when you're trying to blend it into a drink. If you've ever tried to make a watermelon smoothie or slushie and ended up with a thin, soupy mess, you're not alone. However, there's a way you can avoid that altogether. Here's the secret: freeze it solid first.
That means cubing up your watermelon and laying the pieces on a parchment-lined baking sheet so they do not clump together. Then stick them in the freezer for at least three hours (though overnight is even better). Once frozen, transfer the cubes to a freezer-safe bag or container so they are ready when you are. This quick step gives your drinks structure and body, turning watermelon into the frosty foundation it was born to be. You won't need as much ice, which keeps flavors bright instead of watered-down. Plus, the texture is better — thick and slushy instead of thin and sad — perfect for a frozen watermelon mezcal margarita. Basically, if you are using watermelon in a drink and skipping the deep-freeze, you are setting yourself up for disappointment.
Frozen watermelon makes for better drinks every time
Once you have a stash of frozen watermelon in your freezer, you can blend your way through summer. A handful of cubes with lime juice and honey makes a perfect simple slushie. Add tequila for a quick margarita, or blend it with frozen strawberries and lemon for a punchy, non-alcoholic refresher. There are countless watermelon cocktail recipes for summer sipping, and each one is made better with the frozen fruit.
Frozen watermelon also upgrades iced drinks without blending — toss the cubes into sparkling water or lemonade for a slow-melting infusion that looks pretty and tastes even better. Add mint or basil if you are feeling fancy. For smoothie fans, frozen watermelon pairs well with cucumber, mango, or even Greek yogurt if you want a little protein boost. The key here is texture. Fully frozen watermelon blends like ice, holds its own in carbonated drinks, and does not dilute the flavor of beverages like regular ice would. It is also a solid way to use up fruit that's ripening fast — just cube and freeze before it turns to mush. So yes, it's a hack, but it's also just smart kitchen prep.