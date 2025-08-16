The Simple Trick To Making Drinks With Watermelon

Watermelon is mostly water — 92%, to be exact — which is great when you're biting into a cold wedge on a hot day or eating it on a grilled watermelon salad, but it's not so great when you're trying to blend it into a drink. If you've ever tried to make a watermelon smoothie or slushie and ended up with a thin, soupy mess, you're not alone. However, there's a way you can avoid that altogether. Here's the secret: freeze it solid first.

That means cubing up your watermelon and laying the pieces on a parchment-lined baking sheet so they do not clump together. Then stick them in the freezer for at least three hours (though overnight is even better). Once frozen, transfer the cubes to a freezer-safe bag or container so they are ready when you are. This quick step gives your drinks structure and body, turning watermelon into the frosty foundation it was born to be. You won't need as much ice, which keeps flavors bright instead of watered-down. Plus, the texture is better — thick and slushy instead of thin and sad — perfect for a frozen watermelon mezcal margarita. Basically, if you are using watermelon in a drink and skipping the deep-freeze, you are setting yourself up for disappointment.