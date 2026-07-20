The European Burger King Menu Item That American Cheese Lovers Are Missing Out On
Home of the Whopper, Burger King is a staple fast food chain in America. Though its classic flame-grilled burgers are a sensation in their own right, it's worth considering the wide variety of international options sold outside of the states that might just put American menus to shame. Available in Finland and Sweden, one such European Burger King item that cheese lovers in America are sorely missing out on is the Halloumi King.
Among the many international Burger King items we'd love to get our hands on, the Halloumi King stands out as a meat-free option for cheese lovers to sink their teeth into. Made with a fried Halloumi steak nestled inside a fluffy potato bun, and topped with vegan mayonnaise, iceberg lettuce, sliced onion, and tomato, it's a totally crave-worthy sandwich. Unlike Thailand's limited-edition "real cheeseburger" that boasted 20 slices of American cheese in a bun with nothing else, this European version is a permanent fixture (although it was introduced in the U.K. in 2020 but was later discontinued).
Though cheese is one Whopper topping Burger King customers are at odds over, for Americans who adore dairy, Europe's Halloumi King is sure to bring on FOMO. What's more, some European Burger King locations offer even more cheesy delights that Americans are missing out on.
European Burger King items with enough cheese to please
The Halloumi King is one sandwich that sure sounds satisfying, but this isn't the only cheesy meal you can find at European Burger King locations. For example, Burger King menus in Cyprus feature fried goat cheese nuggets that would make anyone's mouth water. Similarly, Swiss Burger King restaurants have items including chili cheese nuggets, a Crazy Cheese BBQ Double burger, and even a Mushroom Le Gruyère burger, which features a beef patty topped with Gruyère cheese, mushroom sauce, a combination of both crispy and caramelized onions, and arugula.
If you aren't planning any international travel soon, you can always try making your own Burger King-inspired cheesy meals at home. For one, swap out a beef patty for a savory Halloumi burger instead and add in plenty of mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onions. It's sure to please the cheese lovers around your table.
Put your barbecue to use grilling up halloumi steaks or crisp them in the air fryer before adding them to a potato bun. You can also use your air fryer to make cheese-based nuggets for a tasty facsimile of the items offered at different European Burger King restaurants. Until you can get to a Burger King overseas, this should help to satisfy any cheesy desires in the meantime.