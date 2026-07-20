The European Burger King Menu Item That American Cheese Lovers Are Missing Out On

Home of the Whopper, Burger King is a staple fast food chain in America. Though its classic flame-grilled burgers are a sensation in their own right, it's worth considering the wide variety of international options sold outside of the states that might just put American menus to shame. Available in Finland and Sweden, one such European Burger King item that cheese lovers in America are sorely missing out on is the Halloumi King.

Among the many international Burger King items we'd love to get our hands on, the Halloumi King stands out as a meat-free option for cheese lovers to sink their teeth into. Made with a fried Halloumi steak nestled inside a fluffy potato bun, and topped with vegan mayonnaise, iceberg lettuce, sliced onion, and tomato, it's a totally crave-worthy sandwich. Unlike Thailand's limited-edition "real cheeseburger" that boasted 20 slices of American cheese in a bun with nothing else, this European version is a permanent fixture (although it was introduced in the U.K. in 2020 but was later discontinued).

Though cheese is one Whopper topping Burger King customers are at odds over, for Americans who adore dairy, Europe's Halloumi King is sure to bring on FOMO. What's more, some European Burger King locations offer even more cheesy delights that Americans are missing out on.