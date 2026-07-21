The 5-1-0 Pork Ribs Method Could Change How You Cook Them Forever

Summer is for relaxing, sunbathing, and grilling. Backyard barbecues wouldn't be complete without breaking out the smoker and whipping up some tender pork ribs. There are several tried-and-true methods for getting the juiciest and most flavorful bite. These include the 3-2-1 method (smoke for three hours, wrap in foil for two, then smoke again for one hour. However, there's a newer method that might result in even better barbecue ribs each time: the 5-1-0 method.

According to grill masters, the 5-1-0 method involves smoking ribs for five hours, then wrapping them in foil for one hour, and then marinating and saucing them before serving. This keeps ribs from getting overcooked and becoming so soft that they aren't still firmly attached to the bone (making for a more messy meal). Several grill enthusiasts say this method creates tender, but firm, ribs that are easy to handle and eat. "Did ribs today, five hours at 220, and they were perfect," one Reddit user said.

Here's how to do it: Set your smoker to your desired temperature (many recipes call for 220 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit), season your ribs, then smoke and rotate them for five hours. Then, wrap ribs in aluminum foil with your wet mixture to trap in moisture (e.g., beer, juice, etc.) and add back to the smoker. Finally, unwrap the ribs and add sauce if desired, letting the ribs rest before serving. Timing may differ based on the size of the ribs, but this is a general framework.