This Time-Consuming Rib Technique Is Worth It For The Sauce Alone

The smell of barbecue ribs in the oven is one of cooking's more convincing illusions — for a few minutes, brown sugar caramelizing and spices blooming can make any kitchen feel like a proper cookout. Whether you're using an oven or an air fryer, that aroma alone feels like half the reward. Most people ride it straight to the finish line: pull the ribs, slice them up, and call it a night. There's nothing wrong with that, well, besides the fact that you're leaving a lot of flavor in the pot.

While your ribs are cooking, the meat releases juices, which mingle with the barbecue sauce, and then thin out into a watery pool of diluted flavor at the bottom of the pot. If you've been tossing that away, consider taking some time to do this instead: pour it off into a saucepan and cook it down over medium heat until it tightens into a glossy, concentrated glaze. What comes out will be well worth the effort — the gelatin released from the bones adds body, the fat carries flavor, and the whole thing develops a superb depth of flavor that makes bottled barbecue sauce taste like bland, boring tap water in comparison.

Either spoon or brush that over your ribs during the last 10 or 15 minutes, and aside from a wallop of smoky-savoriness, you also get a rich, luxurious glaze lacquered to every inch of meat and bone. That's what "finger-lickin' good" looks like, in barbecuing language.