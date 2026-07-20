What An Expert Wants You To Know Before Pickling Asparagus

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pickling is an age-old conservation method that not only preserves food, but also imparts a deliciously tangy flavor and unique texture. If you're wondering how to make the most of a fleeting asparagus season, we asked Linda Ziedrich, the blogger behind A Gardener's Table and the author of "The Joy of Pickling," about the best practices for pickling asparagus.

Ziedrich shared with us the simple process she follows for pickling asparagus, which is similar to that of most pickle recipes, from cucumbers to watermelon rinds. However, she explains that what you should know before pickling the spears is that "unlike cucumbers and peppers, asparagus spears don't soften much with the normal heat of canning." If you want pickled asparagus spears to stay crunchy, she says, "The things to avoid are heating and storing the asparagus for too long." Consequently, Ziedrich underlines that you always want to put raw asparagus spears into pickling jars, heat them for as short as possible to process them, and (ideally) eat them within a year.

Another important tip that Ziedrich shares is to "choose spears of approximately the same width, and cut them to the same length" when preparing fresh asparagus so they pickle evenly. If you mix differently sized spears in a Mason jar, you might end up with some that are crunchy and others that turn to mush.