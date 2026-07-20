What An Expert Wants You To Know Before Pickling Asparagus
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Pickling is an age-old conservation method that not only preserves food, but also imparts a deliciously tangy flavor and unique texture. If you're wondering how to make the most of a fleeting asparagus season, we asked Linda Ziedrich, the blogger behind A Gardener's Table and the author of "The Joy of Pickling," about the best practices for pickling asparagus.
Ziedrich shared with us the simple process she follows for pickling asparagus, which is similar to that of most pickle recipes, from cucumbers to watermelon rinds. However, she explains that what you should know before pickling the spears is that "unlike cucumbers and peppers, asparagus spears don't soften much with the normal heat of canning." If you want pickled asparagus spears to stay crunchy, she says, "The things to avoid are heating and storing the asparagus for too long." Consequently, Ziedrich underlines that you always want to put raw asparagus spears into pickling jars, heat them for as short as possible to process them, and (ideally) eat them within a year.
Another important tip that Ziedrich shares is to "choose spears of approximately the same width, and cut them to the same length" when preparing fresh asparagus so they pickle evenly. If you mix differently sized spears in a Mason jar, you might end up with some that are crunchy and others that turn to mush.
Pickling steps and ways to enjoy pickled asparagus
If you aren't familiar with the pickling process, Ziedrich gives quick, step-by-step instructions to easily execute pickled asparagus. She starts by prepping the pickling jars, adding in the desired spices before packing the raw spear tips vertically into each jar. Then, she brings her pickling liquid — a blend of water, vinegar, sugar, and salt — to a boil and pours it over the asparagus, leaving ½ inch of headspace. Finally, Ziedrich recommends, "Process the jars in a boiling-water bath or steam canner for 10 minutes." This creates a vacuum seal and kills any harmful bacteria so that jars are shelf stable. However, if you're quick pickling one jar, you can skip the last step and send it straight to the fridge for immediate snacking throughout the week.
While it may not be as popular as pickled cucumber or carrot, Ziedrich proclaims, "Pickled asparagus is among my favorite pickled foods. I like it best on its own, as a snack." She also recommends slicing them up to throw onto a salad or "as a replacement for a pickled cucumber on a sandwich plate." The delightful crunch and tang of asparagus would make a refreshing addition on your next cheese plate or charcuterie board, too. Ziedrich adds, "My husband thinks pickled asparagus pairs really well with a hard-boiled egg." You could even combine a few of her recommendations by adding chopped up pickled asparagus to a classic Cobb or a colorful Niçoise salad.