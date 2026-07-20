Airport Food Used To Be Affordable — Why Did Prices Soar?

The main objective of airports is to get people where they are going efficiently and safely. But over the last few decades, terminals have undergone a fairly dramatic transformation — and so has the business of feeding travelers. Airport meals cost more not simply because of inflation, but because airports have become shopping meccas, restaurants face high operating costs, and hungry passengers have few alternatives once they're through security.

Anyone who has traveled regularly over the past 25 years has watched it happen. Back in the day, airports felt like straightforward, utilitarian liminal spaces: hallways lined with molded-plastic chairs and moving sidewalks you had to pass through to get to where you were actually going. The amenities were sparse: a shoe-shine station, an uninspiring newsstand stocked with paperback thrillers and standard-issue glossy magazines, racks of travel-sized aspirin and packages of generic trail mix, maybe a forlorn pot of coffee sitting on a hot plate. In today's glitzier airports, after browsing luxury retail shops, you can drop serious dollars at airport outposts of high-end establishments, ordering oysters and $20-plus hamburgers washed down with top-shelf craft cocktails at unique airport restaurants. Even the fast-food chains often charge a premium, with some travelers reporting spending over $25 for a single margarita at an airport Chili's.

Large terminal redevelopment projects throughout the 1990s and 2000s increasingly reimagined concourses as commercial opportunities, where retailers and restaurants compete for coveted real estate. Once a traveler clears security, they become a valuable customer: maybe hungry, maybe tired, perhaps in need of some retail therapy before boarding. Marketing and development teams realized that the hours between security and departure could generate substantial revenue because stressed, bored people who are effectively confined to the concourse are often willing to splurge. There's also a "fun money" budgeting psychology at work for many travelers. Under the duress — or dullness — of a travel day, treat yourself, right?