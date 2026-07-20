These 15 Aldi Sweets Will Take Your Ice Cream Sundaes To New Heights
Sundaes are a truly underappreciated dessert. Ice cream alone is great, but when you integrate compatible toppings, load it up with sauces, and add whipped cream and a cherry on top, you have a sweet treat that dessert lovers of all ages can appreciate. Of course, constructing a sundae takes a little bit more work than just picking up a pint of ice cream and digging into it shamelessly with a spoon. But with a store like Aldi, stocking up on your sundae essentials couldn't be easier.
Not only does the grocery chain carry plenty of ice cream brands and flavors, but it also has everything you need for your sundae. Regardless of how you like to enjoy your homemade sweet treat, Aldi is the place to go to put your next-level dessert together. Here are some of the different sweets that we think are most worth adding to your Aldi cart, especially if you want the best that the chain has to offer.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Choceur Chocolate S'mores Cluster
These clusters are what you get when you candy-ify s'mores. Each cluster features the classic s'mores accompaniments — milk chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow — all stuck together with a sticky caramel. Use them on a s'mores-inspired sundae to add some additional sweet texture.
Purchase Choceur Chocolate S'mores Clusters at Aldi for $3.65.
Bake Shop Edible Cookie Dough Cup
Not all cookie dough is safe to eat raw, but this version from Bake House is completely egg-free and safe to eat straight from the container. If you don't think that chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream has enough "stuff" in it, you'll be happy to put a couple of these bites on your ice cream sundae to make up for it. Don't miss out on these!
Purchase Bake Shop Edible Cookie Dough Cups at Aldi for $2.65.
Benton's Peanut Butter Sandwich Crèmes
If you are a peanut butter ice cream stan, you're going to love adding these crumbled cookies to the top of your sundae. These Nutter Butters-like treats would be truly excellent on a banana split. That goes double for those drizzled with hot fudge.
Purchase Benton's Peanut Butter Sandwich Crèmes at Aldi for $2.99.
Berryhill Cookies and Cream Spread
This cookies & cream spread is admittedly a bit of an oddity. You can find it near the peanut butter at your local Aldi and use it to add a decadent, sandwich cookie cream-like filling to your sundae. No doubt, it's an ideal match for crumbled cookies.
Purchase Berryhill Cookies and Cream Spread at Aldi for $3.65.
Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Preserves
Strawberry preserves on an ice cream sundae? Well, you may normally add strawberry sauce, so why not up the ante with something more textured? These strawberry preserves would be great on a banana split, or anywhere you'd normally add a sweetened strawberry topping.
Purchase Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Preserves at Aldi for $2.85.
Dallies Rainbow Sprinkles
Rainbow sprinkles are perfect for kids — and those who are still kids at heart. There are very few flavors that rainbow sprinkles don't go well with, and this generous-sized container offers more than enough for your next ice cream social. For a more colorful sundae, look no further.
Purchase Dallies Rainbow Sprinkles at Aldi for $3.65.
Clancy's Cookie and Cream Pretzels
Pretzels on ice cream? No, they'd get too soggy. Coated pretzels covered in crushed cookies? Now you're talking. They're the perfect balance of sweet and decadent and are worthy of a spot on your next sundae regardless of the flavor underneath.
Purchase the Clancy's Cookie and Cream Pretzels at Aldi for $3.29.
Specially Selected Pure Maple Syrup
Maple syrup may be an unconventional sundae addition, but once you try it with a butter pecan ice cream or simple vanilla, there's no going back. Just a dash is enough to elevate any sundae you craft in your kitchen. You can also glaze nuts in maple syrup for a gourmet ice cream sundae upgrade.
Purchase Specially Selected Maple Syrup at Aldi for $5.85.
Berryhill Chocolate Syrup
Chocolate syrup is a must for sundaes and chocolate milk, so you'll be happy to know Aldi sells a budget-friendly variety alongside all of its other ice cream ingredient friends. Located in the baking aisle at your local store, you won't be able to miss it. This is must-have for homemade sundaes.
Purchase Berryhill Chocolate Syrup at Aldi for $2.75.
Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping
Although our taste tester didn't rank Aldi's Friendly Farms whipped cream as the best brand, it's still worth buying for its price alone. Whipped cream can enhance any sundae, regardless of whether you prefer a fruity ice cream base or a rich, chocolatey one. No sundae is complete without it.
Purchase this Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping at Aldi for $2.75.
Baker's Corner Semi-Sweet Mini Morsels
It may not be the most exciting sundae topping, but mini morsels are still necessary for any ice cream sundae bar. This classic, semi-sweet variation would be excellent on a cookie- or brownie-leaning sundae, as well as a classic banana split. Plus, they're still delicious all on their own.
Purchase Baker's Corner Semi-Sweet Mini Morsels at Aldi for $4.05.
Southern Grove Trail Mix Chocolate Peanut Butter
Trust us on this one. This trail mix — packed to the brim with peanut butter cups, peanut butter candies, peanuts, peanut butter-filled pretzels, chocolate chips, and peanut butter chips — is worthy of any peanut-centric sundae. You won't be able to help yourself once you get them.
Purchase Southern Grove Chocolate Peanut Butter Trail Mix at Aldi for $5.39.
Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies
Who needs Samoas when you have Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies? They're crispy, chocolate-coated, and would be excellent on a toasted almond, coconut, or chocolate ice cream base. Be sure to pair them with coconut flakes and chocolate for some extra oomph.
Purchase Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies at Aldi for $2.75.
Millville Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Super Food Granola
This has to be our favorite Aldi granola. It's chocolatey, salty, and perfectly crunchy, making it ideal for any sundae that's missing a unique, crunchy component. It won't keep its texture for long, so be sure to add it to your sundae right before serving.
Purchase Millville Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Super Food Granola at Aldi for $4.29.
Benton's Milk Chocolate Mini Waffle Cones
Sure, you can crumble whole waffle cones on your sundae, but where's the fun in that? Give these mini waffle cones a try instead. These Benton's offerings are stuffed with chocolate, so they'll add a complement texture and flavor to your dessert.
Purchase Benton's Milk Chocolate Mini Waffle Cones at Aldi for $4.19.