How To Clean Silicone Kitchen Utensils The Right Way To Remove Stains And Odor

Silicone cookware and utensils can be wonderful additions to your kitchen toolbox, as they're easy to clean, durable, nonstick, safe on your expensive pots and pans, and relatively affordable. But, like almost anything, silicone utensils require proper maintenance, especially if they've developed some unsightly stains and unpleasant odors.

Silicone's tiny pores are penetrable by certain kinds of food molecules, which is why some smells and stains linger, especially when they latch on while the pores expand in the heat and get trapped when the material contracts once cooled. The good news is that there's no need to toss your silicone cookware – that red sauce-stained spatula and whisk that's developed a signature garlic funk can be saved. Some stains and odors might be treatable with a good scrubbing of dish soap and hot water if caught early, but there are a few tips to try next if that doesn't work.

For more stubborn leftover smells, reach for white vinegar. White vinegar is one of the ultimate hacks for a cleaner kitchen, so it's no wonder that it comes in handy for silicone maintenance, too. Soaking your utensils in equal parts water and vinegar for several hours should neutralize those odors. If that still doesn't do the trick, you can also bake your silicone cookware on a baking sheet at around 250 degrees Fahrenheit for between 20 and 30 minutes. Just make sure your silicone is heat-safe before doing so.