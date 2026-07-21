Consumer Reports Pinpoints The Best Type Of Refrigerator For Hot Garages

What's the best refrigerator brand when it comes to top freezers? Consumer Reports' latest findings suggest that depends upon size. They tested 55 different makes for temperature accuracy, noise and energy efficiency, and selected three models, underlining their flaws and strengths.

At the top of the heap for 28-inch wide units is Samsung's RT70F18LRSR with an 82 overall score. Its ability to regulate temperatures evenly made it popular, and it got high marks for his quietness and energy efficiency. But there were a few drawbacks; its vegetable crisper failed to keep lettuce as moist as it should be, and its ease of use score brought in poor marks. This version should cost you around $749 at major retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location).

LG took first place in the two other categories they tested. LG LTCS20030S won the 30-inch wide category. At a 76, it is a solid all around performer with similar virtues and drawbacks to the ones displayed by Samsung's fridge. On top of that, its noise output scores were middling. It might be too pricy for some consumers though — it sells for $929 at both Home Depot and Lowe's. The largest refrigerators tested measured 33 inches wide, and in that category LG LRTLS2403S took the top top prize with a 75. It has overall decent scores in most categories, but faltered when it came to ease of access. It can be bought for $979.99.