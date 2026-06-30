Why You Should Consider A Top Freezer Refrigerator When You're On A Budget
Buying any new appliance on a budget can be stressful and overwhelming, but this is especially true for refrigerators. Not only do you need a fridge that functions well, but you probably also want one that's visually pleasing and well-designed, seeing as it's a staple item in your kitchen. In recent years, refrigerators with top freezers have gone out of style, but that's one reason these can be a great choice if you're looking for a new fridge on a budget.
These days, the price point of a top freezer fridge model tends to be lower than that of others, making it a cheaper choice on the sales floor. On average, you can save about 20 to 30% on your new fridge simply by opting for a top freezer. But of course, there are still plenty of other things to consider when buying a new refrigerator; for example, the more energy efficient the appliance is, the more you'll save in the long run. And once again, top freezer models are hard to beat.
Thanks to their streamlined and straightforward design, top freezer fridges come with fewer bells and whistles, and that makes them more energy efficient. It's also important to note that on most fridges, the motors are located on the bottom. With the freezer at the top, less energy is needed to keep your components cool. In fact, some estimates say that top freezers require 10 to 25% less energy than other models, while side-by-side fridges use the most compared to other designs.
Top freezer refrigerators aren't just budget-friendly
When shopping for a new fridge, you obviously do need to consider your kitchen's available space and storage preferences, and measure the fridge's design against your cooking style. But if you're short on space, a top-freezer model is a great option because you can maximize your kitchen's storage area without taking up too much footprint with a large fridge.
Another thing to consider is that the average lifespan of a refrigerator is around 12 years, but top freezer fridges tend to last longer. This is because they typically have a more straightforward design that's simpler to maintain — top freezer models have fewer special features, like built-in ice makers, sensors, and smart features. This fact is also why top freezer fridges make excellent second refrigerators — perfect for garages or basements where you're looking for more food storage but not necessarily added features.
Of course, if you're on a long-term budget, it's worth keeping freezer space in mind. Batch cooking and frozen meals can be an easy and direct way to keep your meal planning on a tight budget, but top freezer refrigerators might have less space than other models. Even so, the savings might still work in your favor, so it's something to consider and map out before making your ultimate decision.