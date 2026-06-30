Why You Should Consider A Top Freezer Refrigerator When You're On A Budget

Buying any new appliance on a budget can be stressful and overwhelming, but this is especially true for refrigerators. Not only do you need a fridge that functions well, but you probably also want one that's visually pleasing and well-designed, seeing as it's a staple item in your kitchen. In recent years, refrigerators with top freezers have gone out of style, but that's one reason these can be a great choice if you're looking for a new fridge on a budget.

These days, the price point of a top freezer fridge model tends to be lower than that of others, making it a cheaper choice on the sales floor. On average, you can save about 20 to 30% on your new fridge simply by opting for a top freezer. But of course, there are still plenty of other things to consider when buying a new refrigerator; for example, the more energy efficient the appliance is, the more you'll save in the long run. And once again, top freezer models are hard to beat.

Thanks to their streamlined and straightforward design, top freezer fridges come with fewer bells and whistles, and that makes them more energy efficient. It's also important to note that on most fridges, the motors are located on the bottom. With the freezer at the top, less energy is needed to keep your components cool. In fact, some estimates say that top freezers require 10 to 25% less energy than other models, while side-by-side fridges use the most compared to other designs.