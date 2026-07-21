Here's The Best Way To Thaw Frozen Steak, According To A Steakhouse Owner

Keeping raw frozen steaks on hand in the freezer is great for when you want to cook a satisfying meal without running to the grocery store. While steaks freeze well (given the correct meat storage conditions), it's key to defrost them properly for best quality, taste, and food safety. "When it comes time to thaw frozen steak, the best method is to thaw it slowly in the refrigerator," K.C. Gulbro, the owner of FoxFire Steakhouse in downtown Geneva, Illinois, told Tasting Table. This allows them to thaw gradually, so they'll defrost evenly and avoid hot spots or inconsistent temperatures throughout the food.

With other methods like thawing at ambient temps or in the microwave defrosting setting, you risk uneven thawing of the steak. Gulbro doesn't recommend thawing steaks on the counter, for instance, noting that "the outside of the steak can get too warm while the center is still frozen." This creates concerns not only with uneven cooking, which can impact taste and texture, but with food safety too. Holding meat at room temperature from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (aka the "danger zone") can be a breeding ground for bacteria. Instead, the steakhouse pro says to thaw the meat on a plate, pan, or tray on a low shelf in the fridge. That way, the meat can defrost slowly at food-safe refrigerated temps, while the plate placement on a low shelf prevents dripping juices and avoids cross-contamination with other foods.