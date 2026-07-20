Not Root Beer, Not Coke: Give Your Next Float A Carnival-Inspired Twist
The dynamic duo of ice cream and soda makes a dreamy dessert filled with delightful tastes and textures. Root beer and Coke are standard soda choices for a classic float, but you can always change up your basic bubbly beverage for something even more fun. TikTok user Spirit Alchemist highlights Faygo cotton candy soda for a carnival-inspired treat that can't be beat.
Typically known as a soda that is only popular in the Midwest, Faygo seems to be extending its reach all over the U.S. and finding new fans. While not everyone is familiar with this brand of soda, it boasts a wide variety of flavors, including peach melon, candy apple, fruit punch, and cotton candy, any of which would be ideal for a unique ice cream float. As the TikTok video demonstrates, to prepare a float with Faygo's cotton candy soda, all you need is a chilled glass, a bottle of the soda, and a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Chilling your glass first is the simple extra step that makes the best root beer floats every time, and the same goes for a float made with Faygo's cotton candy soda. As the TikTok video shows, topping this off with whipped cream and a cherry makes it look and taste all the more enjoyable.
More ways to upgrade an ice cream float
Whipped cream and a cherry on top make a perfect finishing touch for any ice cream float, but there are other ways to give this cotton candy soda-based dessert more fun carnival-style flair. For example, try adding a real piece of fluffy cotton candy on top of your float, either in place of or in addition to the whipped cream and cherry. The delicate texture of the cotton candy combined with the foam created by the ice cream and soda will be the ultimate taste sensation.
Further, you can try a cotton candy-flavored ice cream in lieu of classic vanilla to double up on the sweetness. Alternatively, try mixing a fruity-flavored ice cream with the cotton candy soda for a more vibrant float. A mix of strawberry or blue raspberry would be especially fun. A scoop of each would also make your float look especially whimsical.
Of the many underrated sodas to try for your next ice cream float, this cerulean soda from Faygo will be a total hit. Serve it at a carnival-themed shindig alongside hot pretzels, buttered popcorn-flavored cupcakes, and all your favorite fried foods. Remember that an indulgent treat such as this ice cream float is always better when shared with friends.