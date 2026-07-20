Not Root Beer, Not Coke: Give Your Next Float A Carnival-Inspired Twist

The dynamic duo of ice cream and soda makes a dreamy dessert filled with delightful tastes and textures. Root beer and Coke are standard soda choices for a classic float, but you can always change up your basic bubbly beverage for something even more fun. TikTok user Spirit Alchemist highlights Faygo cotton candy soda for a carnival-inspired treat that can't be beat.

Typically known as a soda that is only popular in the Midwest, Faygo seems to be extending its reach all over the U.S. and finding new fans. While not everyone is familiar with this brand of soda, it boasts a wide variety of flavors, including peach melon, candy apple, fruit punch, and cotton candy, any of which would be ideal for a unique ice cream float. As the TikTok video demonstrates, to prepare a float with Faygo's cotton candy soda, all you need is a chilled glass, a bottle of the soda, and a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Chilling your glass first is the simple extra step that makes the best root beer floats every time, and the same goes for a float made with Faygo's cotton candy soda. As the TikTok video shows, topping this off with whipped cream and a cherry makes it look and taste all the more enjoyable.