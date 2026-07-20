A Dollar Bill Is All You Need To Check Your Refrigerator Door Seal

On the list of potential fridge issues, a loose door seal can be a tricky one to diagnose — especially if everything looks fine on sight. Signs include a too-warm internal temperature, excess condensation, and the sounds of an over-functioning motor, but these symptoms can point to other more complicated refrigerator issues too. Before you start assessing internal functions or calling in a pro, there's an easy and straightforward test you can do to see if it's your fridge door seal, and all you need is a dollar bill.

The method is simple. You take your dollar bill (or any similarly sized piece of paper) and place it inside the door, with half hanging out the top or side, and tug. The goal is to see if the dollar bill stays firmly in place, indicating no issue, but you should try the test in a few spots around the door to confirm. If at any point the dollar easily slips back out, you have a problem.

Also called the fridge's gasket, this seal is what keeps cold air inside, and if it's loose, dirty, or otherwise ineffective, your fridge can quickly become a money drain. An overworked and ineffective fridge means higher energy bills, fast-spoiling food, and a shorter lifespan for your appliance. But luckily, once you've confirmed the seal is the issue, it's an easy fix.